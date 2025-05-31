Power Up Your Kitchen: Top Juicer Mixer Grinders on Myntra for Smart Homes

Transform your kitchen experience with the best juicer mixer grinders now available on Myntra. Whether you're prepping daily meals or experimenting with weekend recipes, a reliable mixer grinder can be your ultimate culinary partner. From stainless steel finishes to high-power motors, these models deliver efficiency and durability. Explore our handpicked options, each designed to blend style with function.

Image Source:Myntra.com



Order Now

The Wipro Black 2025 is a versatile kitchen companion designed to handle both wet and dry grinding tasks. Its sleek black stainless steel finish adds a modern touch to your kitchen decor, while its powerful motor ensures efficient performance for all your culinary preparations.

Key Features:

Dual-functionality for wet and dry grinding

Robust stainless steel blades for efficient processing

Ergonomic design with easy-grip handles

Multiple speed settings for customized use

May produce more noise compared to other models.

Image Source:Myntra.com



Order Now

The Sujata Supermix 900W is a powerhouse appliance, ideal for heavy-duty kitchen tasks. Equipped with a 900-watt motor and three versatile jars, it offers seamless blending, grinding, and juicing. Its shock-proof body ensures safety, making it a reliable choice for everyday use.

Key Features:

Powerful 900W motor with double ball bearings

Comes with 3 multipurpose jars

Continuous operation for up to 90 minutes

High-strength stainless steel blades for efficient processing

Slightly bulky for smaller kitchen counters.

Image Source:Myntra.com



Order Now

The Bajaj Ninja Series Blue Contempo combines style and functionality. With a 500W motor and three stainless steel jars, it caters to various kitchen needs. Its compact design and vibrant blue color make it a stylish addition to modern kitchens.

Key Features:

500W Titan motor for efficient performance

Three jars: 1.2L liquidizing, 0.8L dry grinding, 0.4L chutney

DuraCut blades with lifetime warranty

Three-speed control with pulse function

Not ideal for heavy-duty grinding.

Image Source:Myntra.com



Order Now

The Maharaja Whiteline Gala Happiness is a compact and efficient juicer mixer grinder, perfect for small families. Its 450W motor and two jars make daily kitchen tasks effortless. The white and maroon design adds a classic touch to your kitchen aesthetics

Key Features:

450W motor suitable for daily use

Two jars: 1.5L blender and 0.7L dry grinding

Stainless steel blades for efficient processing

Dual side locking system for safety

Limited to basic grinding and juicing tasks; not ideal for heavy-duty use

Selecting the right juicer mixer grinder enhances your cooking experience, making food preparation quicker and more efficient. The Wipro Black 2025 offers versatility with its wet and dry grinding capabilities. The Sujata Supermix stands out with its powerful motor and durability, ideal for intensive tasks. Bajaj's Ninja Series adds a splash of color and compactness, perfect for modern kitchens. For those seeking a budget-friendly option for daily use, the Maharaja Whiteline Gala Happiness is a reliable choice. Explore these options on Myntra to find the appliance that best suits your culinary needs and kitchen style.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.