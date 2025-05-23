Reliable Water Purifiers Under ₹5000

Ensure safe drinking water with water purifiers under ₹5000, available on Flipkart. These purifiers effectively remove impurities, providing clean and healthy water for your household. With various technologies like UV and UF filtration, they cater to different water conditions. Flipkart's range combines affordability with essential features, making it easier to maintain your family's health without overspending. Here are our top four picks for clean water at home, every day.

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

Enjoy healthier drinking water with the Kinsco Aqua Punch, combining multiple purification technologies. Its sleek black finish complements modern kitchens while delivering powerful performance. Consider this if you want high-capacity purification with essential mineral retention.

Key features:

15 L capacity supports large families with consistent water supply

RO, UV, UF, Copper, and TDS control offer multi-layered filtration

Comes with prefilter for added sediment protection and purifier longevity

Retains essential minerals while removing bacteria, viruses, and heavy metals

Takes more counter space due to its wide build.

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

The Marq Innopure Epic offers clean, safe water with a compact and smart design. Equipped with essential purification layers, it balances purity and convenience. Choose this if you seek dependable water quality at home without extra effort.

Key features:

15 L tank capacity ideal for family use throughout the day

RO, UV, UF, and TDS controller ensure optimal filtration and taste

Prefilter included for better protection against suspended particles

White body design fits neatly into most kitchen interiors

No copper or alkaline enhancement in this variant

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

Aquadpure’s Copper Alkaline water purifier brings together purity and wellness in one unit. With multi-stage filtration and alkaline boosting, it promotes healthier hydration. Indulge in better-tasting water with enhanced mineral value.

Key features:

12 L tank suited for moderate household water usage

RO, UV, UF, TDS, and alkaline purification for improved quality

Infuses water with copper and alkaline content for added health benefits

Black finish offers a premium and compact look for urban kitchens

Slightly smaller capacity compared to other models in the same range

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

The Aqua Fresh Epicaqua Adjuster sets new standards with BIS-certified technology and advanced purification. Its white-blue design adds vibrance to your kitchen space. Consider this for high-capacity performance and certified reliability.

Key features:

15 L tank handles daily water needs for large families easily

RO, UV, UF, and ATDS tech ensures precise filtration and taste balance

Certified under BIS IS 16240:2023 for water purification standards

Includes prefilter for protection from dirt and early clogging

Color may not match all minimalist kitchen aesthetics

Access to clean water is crucial, and Flipkart's selection of water purifiers under ₹5000 ensures you don't have to compromise due to budget constraints. These models offer reliable purification methods suitable for various water sources. Whether you're in an urban or rural setting, Flipkart provides options that meet your needs and budget. Explore the collection to find the right purifier for your home.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.