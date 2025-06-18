Shop Air Coolers under ₹5000 at Flipkart June Epic Sale (12–18 June 2025)

Beat the heat this summer with efficient air coolers available under ₹5000 during the Flipkart June Epic Sale from 12 to 18 June 2025. These budget-friendly cooling solutions are perfect for bedrooms, small offices, or study areas, offering relief from rising temperatures. With options from trusted brands, now is the right time to bring home a powerful air cooler without overspending.

Compact and efficient, this 27L air cooler is ideal for small rooms needing quick and consistent cooling. With a powerful blower and dedicated ice chamber, it’s perfect for bedrooms, dorms, or study spaces in dry climates where consistent air circulation matters most during peak summer.

27-litre tank suitable for personal or single-room use

Powerful blower ensures focused and effective airflow

Honeycomb cooling pads retain water for longer, enhancing performance

Ice chamber allows cooler air circulation during peak heat

Not ideal for larger or humid spaces

With a generous 48L capacity, this cooler offers uninterrupted cooling for longer hours. Its sleek design and wide air throw make it a reliable pick for medium-sized rooms, lounges, or compact offices needing efficient cooling during the summer season with regular use.

48-litre water tank supports continuous operation without frequent refilling

Strong air throw reaches corners of the room with ease

Equipped with dust filters for cleaner, healthier airflow

Water level indicator ensures easy monitoring and refill timing

Slightly bulky to move frequently without castor wheels

A well-balanced 34L cooler that blends portability with strong performance, ideal for compact bedrooms or workspaces. It offers convenience, modern design, and efficient cooling in dry conditions, especially in homes where energy efficiency is also a factor.

34-litre capacity offers balanced performance for small to medium rooms

Cross-ventilation technology ensures quick cooling and even air distribution

Modern white finish fits discreetly in home interiors

Castor wheels included for better portability and movement

Limited cooling in rooms larger than recommended size

Compact and easy to use, this 20L personal cooler is perfect for study corners or dorms. Its dual-tone design adds a touch of style, and the low power usage makes it ideal for students or single users needing relief from the summer heat.

20-litre tank suited for small personal spaces like desks or single beds

Ergonomic knobs make it simple to operate even for first-time users

Lightweight and compact design fits well in tight corners

Consumes low power, ideal for long usage in summer

Too small for rooms needing sustained cooling for multiple occupants

Make this summer comfortable and refreshing with air coolers that combine affordability and performance. Flipkart’s June Epic Sale from 12 to 18 June 2025 offers you the best choices under ₹5000, ensuring you don’t compromise on quality. Browse from a wide selection and enjoy efficient cooling without stretching your budget. Take advantage of the sale and invest in comfort for your home.

