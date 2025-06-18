Shop Air Coolers under ₹5000 at Flipkart June Epic Sale (12–18 June 2025)
Stay cool with top-rated air coolers under ₹5000 during Flipkart's June Epic Sale (12–18 June 2025).
Beat the heat this summer with efficient air coolers available under ₹5000 during the Flipkart June Epic Sale from 12 to 18 June 2025. These budget-friendly cooling solutions are perfect for bedrooms, small offices, or study areas, offering relief from rising temperatures. With options from trusted brands, now is the right time to bring home a powerful air cooler without overspending.
Symphony Ice Cube 27 Room Air Cooler
Image Source: Flipkart.com
Compact and efficient, this 27L air cooler is ideal for small rooms needing quick and consistent cooling. With a powerful blower and dedicated ice chamber, it’s perfect for bedrooms, dorms, or study spaces in dry climates where consistent air circulation matters most during peak summer.
Key features:
- 27-litre tank suitable for personal or single-room use
- Powerful blower ensures focused and effective airflow
- Honeycomb cooling pads retain water for longer, enhancing performance
- Ice chamber allows cooler air circulation during peak heat
- Not ideal for larger or humid spaces
LIVPURE LIV-ZENCOOL 48L Room Air Cooler
Image Source: Flipkart.com
With a generous 48L capacity, this cooler offers uninterrupted cooling for longer hours. Its sleek design and wide air throw make it a reliable pick for medium-sized rooms, lounges, or compact offices needing efficient cooling during the summer season with regular use.
Key features:
- 48-litre water tank supports continuous operation without frequent refilling
- Strong air throw reaches corners of the room with ease
- Equipped with dust filters for cleaner, healthier airflow
- Water level indicator ensures easy monitoring and refill timing
- Slightly bulky to move frequently without castor wheels
Sansui Glacier X Room Air Cooler
Image Source: Flipkart.com
A well-balanced 34L cooler that blends portability with strong performance, ideal for compact bedrooms or workspaces. It offers convenience, modern design, and efficient cooling in dry conditions, especially in homes where energy efficiency is also a factor.
Key features:
- 34-litre capacity offers balanced performance for small to medium rooms
- Cross-ventilation technology ensures quick cooling and even air distribution
- Modern white finish fits discreetly in home interiors
- Castor wheels included for better portability and movement
- Limited cooling in rooms larger than recommended size
Kenstar Little Cooler Dx Room Air Cooler
Image Source: Flipkart.com
Compact and easy to use, this 20L personal cooler is perfect for study corners or dorms. Its dual-tone design adds a touch of style, and the low power usage makes it ideal for students or single users needing relief from the summer heat.
Key features:
- 20-litre tank suited for small personal spaces like desks or single beds
- Ergonomic knobs make it simple to operate even for first-time users
- Lightweight and compact design fits well in tight corners
- Consumes low power, ideal for long usage in summer
- Too small for rooms needing sustained cooling for multiple occupants
Make this summer comfortable and refreshing with air coolers that combine affordability and performance. Flipkart’s June Epic Sale from 12 to 18 June 2025 offers you the best choices under ₹5000, ensuring you don’t compromise on quality. Browse from a wide selection and enjoy efficient cooling without stretching your budget. Take advantage of the sale and invest in comfort for your home.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.