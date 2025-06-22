Split ACs Under ₹30,000 for Efficient Cooling

Combat the summer heat with high-performance split ACs under ₹30,000, available on Flipkart. These models deliver effective cooling while maintaining energy efficiency. Equipped with features like turbo mode, copper condensers, and eco operation, they’re ideal for bedrooms and medium-sized living spaces. Flipkart offers a variety of brands and capacities to suit your preferences, ensuring you stay cool and comfortable without stretching your budget.

Perfectly suited for compact rooms, this 1 Ton 3 Star AC from Voltas delivers efficient cooling while keeping energy consumption reasonable. It comes with a copper condenser for better durability and consistent performance. With its sleek white finish and stabilizer-free operation, it’s designed to perform reliably in Indian summers.

Key features:

1 Ton capacity ideal for small-sized rooms

Copper condenser ensures better cooling and longer life

3 Star energy rating for a balance between savings and performance

Stabilizer-free operation with wide voltage range handling

Lacks smart features like Wi-Fi or convertible modes

This 2025 model from realme TechLife redefines smart air conditioning with a 1.5 Ton capacity and 5-in-1 convertible modes. It supports Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing remote control through a smartphone app. Featuring Rapid Cool Technology, it quickly brings down the room temperature even during peak heat. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, it also uses a copper condenser for added longevity.

Key features:

1.5 Ton capacity suitable for medium to large rooms

5-in-1 Convertible Mode adjusts cooling based on need

Wi-Fi smart control for hands-free operation via phone

Rapid Cool Technology for fast temperature drop

Slightly higher power usage under full cooling mode

Built for Indian conditions, this 1 Ton Godrej AC offers heavy-duty cooling that performs well even in extreme heat. It features 5-in-1 convertible modes and inverter technology for enhanced energy savings. Its modern white design, copper condenser, and wide operating temperature range make it a great option for bedrooms or smaller spaces.

Key features:

1 Ton capacity ideal for smaller rooms

5-in-1 convertible modes tailor cooling to usage patterns

Works effectively even under extreme temperature conditions

Copper condenser for robust, long-term performance

May lack smart connectivity features like Wi-Fi or app control

The MarQ 2025 model combines affordability with smart functionality through its 5-in-1 Convertible modes and Turbo Cool Technology. Designed for urban homes, this 1 Ton AC quickly adapts to room size and ambient temperature. The copper condenser offers efficient heat transfer and longer lifespan, while the elegant white body complements any decor.

Key features:

1 Ton capacity great for small to mid-size rooms

5-in-1 Convertible Technology offers flexibility in cooling

Turbo Cool feature quickly cools even during high heat

Copper condenser with anti-corrosive coating for longevity

Limited availability of after-sales service in remote regions

Stay cool and save more with split air conditioners under ₹30,000, easily available on Flipkart. Designed for optimal performance, these ACs provide quick cooling with minimal power consumption. With options like inverter technology, silent operation, and smart diagnostics, they’re well-suited for Indian households. Flipkart’s easy comparisons, delivery, and installation support make upgrading seamless. Choose a model that fits your room size and lifestyle for long-lasting comfort.

