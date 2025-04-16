Store Smart, Share Fast: Top Pen Drives to Buy from Flipkart Right Now

The modern world requires users to possess dependable pen drives because data has become the central focus. A reliable flash drive serves three essential purposes which benefit all users including students and professionals and gamers alike. The pen drives selected based on high user ratings on Flipkart support various devices and function without issues. Select the flash drive according to your preferences to accelerate your data storage.

Image source- Flipkart.com



The SanDisk 64 GB USB 3.0 pen drive carries both a fast data transfer protocol and an elegant black hardware appearance. This device manages all types of files including data and images in addition to digital movies with reliable data management features. The brand offers both laptops and desktops exceptional speed as well as reliability.

Key Features:

USB 3.0 support for fast transfer

64 GB storage capacity

Compatible with desktops & laptops

Sleek and lightweight design

Durable plastic case

Not compatible with mobile phones directly (requires OTG).

Image source- Flipkart.com



The HP V236w serves as an elegant metal storage device that operates using USB 2.0 protocols while connecting to diverse electronic devices that range from laptops to TVs and gaming platforms. Users will find that this 64 GB storage space serves well as a backup system while offering movie or music storage within its silver-colored design.

Key Features:

64 GB capacity

USB 2.0 interface

Compatible with mobile, console, and audio player

Durable metal design

Keychain slot for easy portability

Slower transfer speeds due to the USB 2.0 interface.

Image source- Flipkart.com



The 3-pack set of SYSTICK 8GB flash drives serves both personal use needs and gift-giving requirements because they are small enough for any purpose. These USB 2.0 pen drives function with every electronic device you possess including TVs and tablets resulting in them becoming handy for normal file saving needs.

Key Features:

Pack of 3 (8GB each)

USB 2.0 support

Wide device compatibility

Compact & metallic build

Affordable bulk option

Low storage capacity (8 GB per drive) may be insufficient for large files.

Image source- Flipkart.com



EVM EnStick boasts one of the fastest data transfer speeds in India, reaching up to 200 Mb/s with USB 3.2 technology. Its 32 GB capacity is perfect for daily file transfers and backups, and it comes in a cool blue plastic casing.

Key Features:

High-speed USB 3.2

Up to 200 Mb/s transfer speed

32 GB capacity

Lightweight plastic design

Plug-and-play support

The plastic casing may not be as durable as metal designs.

When selecting a pen drive, you gain more efficiency in your digital operations. Customer needs regarding fast file transfer, together with device flexibility and small storage formats, all have suitable options at Flipkart. There exist two distinct product options that cater to different user needs: The EVM EnStick for fast data transfers and the HP V236w for versatile applications. The pen drives provide secure data storage alongside time-saving features. Get better data storage capabilities by selecting from this selection of high-rated pen drives.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.