Stylish & Silent: Top 1200 mm Ceiling Fans with Remote & Energy Saving Feature

The ceiling fan is not an air cooler anymore – it's a fashion statement, power saver, and a necessity comfort product for all homes. Flipkart introduces you this summer with the finest 1200 mm ceiling fans featuring trendy designs, energy-saving motors, and quiet operation. Regardless of whether you need to upgrade the bedroom fan or you require a new living room fan, these ACTIVA best sellers, Longway, Orient, and Crompton, are providing stylish airflow with beautiful looks and intelligent features.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

Searching for an intelligent as well as fashionable fan? ACTIVA GRACIA 1200 mm remote-control ceiling fan with elegant smoke brown finish has a BLDC motor. This is a contemporary solution to your summer requirements with silent operation and power efficiency integrated.

Key Features:

BLDC motor for reduced power consumption

Remote control function

Whisper-quiet operation

Elegant smoke brown finish

Suitable for bedrooms and contemporary interiors

It could be more expensive than traditional induction motor fans.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

Require high and rapid air delivery? The Longway Creta P1 is ultra-high-speed speed wide coverage airflow. Its sleek ivory finish makes it functional at an economy price point — ideal to install in living rooms or open areas.

Key Features:

Ultra-high speed motor

1200 mm sweep with extensive coverage

Energy-saving

Chic ivory finish

Smooth air flow even on low voltage

A bit louder than BLDC motor fans.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

Established fan reputation of Orient Electric, the Ujala Air delivers consistent, trustworthy cooling with a BEE energy rating. The soft pearl finish fits almost any home setting, and the motor is designed for silent, smooth operation for daily comfort.

Key Features:

BEE star-rated for efficiency

Smooth & silent motor

Soft pearl color finish

Strong air delivery

Durable brand value

Not suitable for remote or smart operation.

Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm 3 Blade Ceiling Fan (Ultra High Speed | Ivory)

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

Crompton's Surebreeze SEA SAPPHIRA is designed for Indian homes requiring ruggedness and reliable performance. Its ultra-high-speed motor and stylish-looking ivory blades provide traditional style with tough air throw, perfect for every room in the house.

Key Features:

Ultra high-speed motor (1 Star)

Rugged and tough construction

Wide air coverage

Classic ivory design

Efficient for everyday use

Lacks energy-saving BLDC technology.

Whether you’re hunting for energy savings, strong air throw, or a modern look, these ceiling fans available on Flipkart check all the boxes. From the tech-friendly ACTIVA GRACIA with remote control to the budget powerhouse Longway Creta, and the classic efficiency of Orient Ujala Air to the high-performance Crompton Surebreeze, each fan brings something unique to the table. With precise product information, customer reviews, and brilliant offers, Flipkart ensures that it is a breeze to locate a ceiling fan that fits your pocket and your home. Upgrade your home cooling experience today and enjoy comfort as pleasant to see as it is to experience.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.