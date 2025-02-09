The Best Smartwatches to Grab During the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale

The Myntra Fashion Carnival sale is here! For those who have been looking to upgrade their smartwatch, then this is a sale one wouldn't want to miss. Starting from February 6th till the 12th of the same month, be prepared for massive discounts on high-end smartwatches, since this is your time to grab feature-packed wearables at unbeatable prices. Be it fitness tracking, voice assistance, Bluetooth calling, or AMOLED displays, here are the top smartwatches that you need to add to your cart without further ado!

1. Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch

Stay connected and on top of your health with the NOISE ColorFit Icon Buzz. Made for those who want a stylish yet functional smartwatch, this wearable comes with a sleep monitor, voice assistant, and Bluetooth calling for seamless experiences.

Key Features:

Bluetooth Calling enables constant communication through your earpiece instead of phone removal.

The AI-powered voice commands through Voice Assistant expedite your activities.

The device monitors sleep behavior for improved rest quality.

Logical activity persistence comes through Multi-sport Modes which allow different exercise tracking options.

The display uses an alternative technology to AMOLED for its screen which reduces its visual quality compared to competitors.

2. CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2

The modern technology enthusiast will adore CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2 because it seamlessly combines contemporary features with elegant design. The modern user demands this smartwatch because it comes with a 1.32-inch AMOLED display and auto-brightness and built-in GPS and gesture control.

Key Features:

AMOLED Display with Auto Brightness: Clear visuals with adaptive lighting

Gesture Control: Swipe through easily with intuitive hand gestures

Built-in GPS: Log your runs and outdoor activities with pinpoint accuracy

Long Battery Life: Power through days without needing to constantly recharge

Lacks third-party app support to be limited in options for customization

3. Fastrack Styler X2

Fashion meets functionality with the Fastrack Styler X2. This smartwatch features an ultraVU 1.91-inch HD display, 700 nits brightness, Bluetooth calling, and health tracking for a powerhouse user who loves bold designs.

Key Features:

1.91-inch UltraVU HD Display: High-resolution visuals.

700 Nits Brightness: Clear visibility even under direct sunlight.

BT Calling & Notifications: Stay connected easily.

Health Tracking: Keeps a tab on your heart rate, SpO2, and much more.

Large display, so it may look bulky on a small wrist.

4. Fire-Boltt Ultimate Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Ultimate is the ultimate dream smartwatch for fitness enthusiasts, with a 1.39-inch display, Bluetooth calling, and over 120 different sports modes—it is tailor-made for active individuals who want everything tracked with high accuracy.

Key Features:

1.39-inch Display: Just the right tradeoff between size and readability.

120+ Sports Modes: Track various types of workouts with high accuracy.

BT Calling: Receive and respond to calls from your wrist directly.

Long-lasting battery: Go all day and night on a single charge.

Missing NFC payments is one feature many users would dearly wish to see in this device.

The Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale, between Feb 6-12, is the best opportunity to get these flagship smartwatches at unbeatable deals. Each of the smartwatches comes with unique features ranging from excellent fitness tracking and vibrant AMOLED displays to seamless Bluetooth calling. Don't wait too long; these deals won't last forever!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.