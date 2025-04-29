Top 4 Electric Cycles on Flipkart to Ride Smarter, Faster & Greener

Seeking the perfect combination of green commutes and contemporary performance? Flipkart presents to you an intelligent range of electric bicycles for the young and the old. These electric cycles offer you the virtues of battery convenience, slim outlook, and torque-dense motors, transforming every normal ride into a less complicated and hassle-free ride. Student, daily ride, or serious cyclist, Flipkart's electric bike offers are awaiting your discovery today!

The Ninety One ZX Electric Cycle in Grey Black is robust and trendy. This electric scooter has an IP65-rated 250W BLDC motor that combines with front suspension and a 10.4Ah battery system to serve commuters throughout their full journey. The 27.5-inch wheel cycle provides users with fast pace alongside comfort and city-confident riding capabilities.

Key Features:

250W IP65 waterproof BLDC motor.

Long-lasting 10.4Ah lithium-ion battery.

Front suspension for a more comfortable ride.

27.5-inch frame is ideal for adults.

Single-speed system for ease.

A bit heavier because of its strong motor and battery configuration.

Motovolt KIVO 24 Lite Aqua is a fashionable and cozy electric bike with sleek features. Suitable for short daily trips, it includes a Lithium-ion battery, an extended carrier, and 24-inch wheels. It's ideal for city travel, college kids, or light load requirements with a little extra fashion sense.

Key Features:

Lightweight frame with 24-inch wheels.

Extended carrier to carry necessities.

Single-speed system for simple maneuverability

Aqua Blue matte finish.

Lithium-ion battery for green performance

Not suitable for tall riders or off-road applications.

A budget and compact Green Udaan Black Electric Cycle is the perfect first bike for newbies. Its 10-inch size and SLA (Lead-acid) battery make it perfect for short urban rides. It has a single-speed drive, which makes things simple and functional for those who just need an economical electric vehicle without compromise on utility.

Key Features:

Lead-acid battery for lower-cost spending.

Small 10-inch platform for easy handling.

Single-speed for easy riding.

Ideal for short travels and city commuting.

Lightweight and starter-friendly design.

Lead-acid batteries will last a shorter time and take longer to charge compared to lithium-ion batteries.

Urban Terrain Bolton Electric Cycle is apt for women and men aged 15 years. With a 35+ km range and wheels of 27.5 inches, it is a performance-and-versatility bike. It is made possible due to its lithium-ion battery for long rides over distances, suitable for daily work travel or weekend excursions.

Key Features:

35+ km range per charge.

Adult-sized 27.5-inch frame.

Single-speed for the maintenance-free ride.

Envisioned to be ridden by both women and men.

Perfect for 15+ riders.

Requires pedaling for extended range, promoting fitness and battery efficiency.

If you are willing to make the switch to smart commuting, these Flipkart electric bikes are the perfect choice! Each one of them has something special to offer – from the power-packed Ninety One ZX to the Urban Terrain Bolton that is versatile, the Motovolt KIVO that is space-efficient, to the Green Udaan Black that is pocket-friendly. Designed for the pace of life in urban cities, these cycles are cost-saving on fuel, reduce your carbon footprint, and make your daily travels easy. Flipkart's secure delivery and offer-driven shopping make now the perfect time to switch and pedal electric. Save money, travel smart, and ride into the future with Flipkart's top-rated electric cycles.

