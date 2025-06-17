Top 4 Flipkart TWS Earbuds With Long Playback & HD Sound

Where budget-friendly wireless earbuds are concerned, Flipkart is the place where you get value-for-money deals. Whether you want the best sound, longer battery life, or fashionable styles, Flipkart has it all. With Mivi, boAt, Boult, and Truke brands, you will get TWS earbuds with premium features like ENC mics, Bluetooth 5.3, ASAP charging, and low-latency gaming mode. These earbuds keep pace with your way of life – whether that is everyday listening, business calls, or extended gaming sessions.

The Mivi DuoPods B1 is the ideal choice for all those seeking amazing sound and intelligent features at a budget price. The earbuds provide an excellent balance in a compact form factor with AI ENC for ultra-clear calls, Bluetooth 5.3 for a hassle-free connection, and 45 hours of playback time.

Key Features:

45 hours of total playback time with 8.5 hours per single charge

AI ENC mics for better call clarity

Bluetooth 5.3 for rapid and stable pairing

Rapid Type-C charging – 10 minutes = 500 minutes

IPX4 water resistance to keep out splashes and sweat

It can be slightly bulky for people with small ears.

If playtime from battery life is your priority, the Truke Buds Aura is all by itself. With a record-breaking 70 hours of playtime, quad-mic ENC, and 13mm titanium drivers, this product is perfect for users who need it all. For video calls or games, its robust specs and slim design make it a daily driver.

Key Features:

Monster 70-hour playtime for daily use

Quad-mic ENC delivers smooth voice quality

13mm titanium drivers deliver rich sound

Gaming mode with extremely low 40ms latency

Fast charging – 10 minutes gives 10 hours of playback

A big charging case can sometimes be a bit bulky in the pocket.

The Boult Y1 Zen differs in its knurl design and 50-hour playback. Sleek and functional, it provides amazing sound via Bluetooth 5.2 and ENC mics for hands-free calling. Ideal for those wanting good looks and long audio hours, it is the perfect combination of form and function.

Key Features:

50-hour playtime with fast charging

ENC microphone for clear calls

Knurled premium design for grip and fashion-forward looks

Bluetooth 5.2 for effortless pairing

Ergonomically designed to provide comfort all day long

Bass-tuning might not appeal to listeners of soft or classical music.

The boAt Airdopes 161 blends simplicity with functionality. With 40 hours of overall playback, ASAP charging, and 13mm drivers, the earbuds are designed for daily use. For calls, jogging, or simply listening to music, the Airdopes 161 provides good performance without burning a hole in the pocket.

Key Features:

40 hours of overall playback with ASAP charging

13mm dynamic drivers to provide a loud sound

Touch controls for convenient access

Bluetooth 5.1 for convenient pairing

Lightweight design perfect for extended use

The basic model does not come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Get ready to enjoy great sound while on the move, with these TWS earbuds on Flipkart providing unsurpassed features at affordable prices. Mivi DuoPods B1 stands out with smart calling and battery. Truke Buds Aura stands tall on its record-breaking battery, which is 70 hours. Boult Y1 Zen offers hip longevity, and boAt Airdopes 161 is the day-to-day champion for ordinary listeners and commuters as well. If a call clarity, game-charging audio, or marathon battery life kind of person, there is an earbud here that is tailor-made for you. Visit Flipkart, search for the best deals, and get your dream sound buddy now.

