Top 4 Hair Dryers to Style Like a Pro – Grab them During Myntra’s EORS
From powerful salon blowouts to compact travel styles, these 4 hair dryers deliver performance, ease, and smart design. Grab them during Myntra’s mega sale for perfect hair every day!
In search of top hair dryers to take your styling up a notch? Now's the best time! With Myntra End of Reason Sale extending from 31st May to 12th June, you get to enjoy fantastic discounts on best-selling hair dryers that are a mix of style, performance, and convenience. Whatever you need—salon-level finish, speed drying for daily wear, or a collapsible travel-friendly model—there are four great options for you, all of them offering super value, dependable performance, and sleek profiles.
Ikonic Professional Blaze Hair Dryer AC Motor with 2 Interchangeable Nozzles – Black
Image Source- Myntra.com
For home salon-quality finishes, the Ikonic Blaze Hair Dryer is the best. Equipped with a powerful AC motor and two removable nozzles, it performs quick and perfect styling.
Key Features:
- Professional AC motor for powerful airflow
- 2 removable nozzles to deliver precise styling
- Multiple heat/speed settings to adjust
- Cool shot button to set the style
- Robust construction and sleek matte black finish
- Slightly heavier than travel dryers, which some may find complicated.
Philips ThermoProtect HP8100/60 Hair Dryer Quick Drying 1000W – Blue
Image Source- Myntra.com
The Philips ThermoProtect 1000W Hair Dryer is small and powerful—perfect for regular use and sensitive styling. It warms evenly and does not harm the hair by overheating.
Key Features:
- ThermoProtect technology for safe styling
- 1000W motor for rapid drying
- 2 adjustable speed settings
- Small and lightweight design
- Overheat protection for secure usage
- Doesn't include a concentrator nozzle for extreme styling.
VEGA VHDH-20N Insta Glam Foldable 1000W Hair Dryer – Blue & White
Image Source- Myntra.com
VEGA Insta Glam Hair Dryer is the intelligent option for active consumers on the go. It is foldable and light, easy to pop into your handbag, and perfect for instant touch-ups and daily styling.
Key Features:
- Foldable for convenient carry around
- 1000W motor for slow drying of hair
- Safety automatic shut-off
- 2 heat/speed settings
- Sli,m whi, te and blue finish
- Does not feature a cool shot function to freeze hair hairstyles.
Havells HD1901 Travel Friendly 1200W Hair Dryer – White & Red
Image Source- Myntra.com
Havells HD1901 Hair Dryer is a high-performance, travel-friendly hair dryer. With 1200W drying power and heat balance function, it provides smooth, shiny hair with less frizz, no matter where your travel destination may be.
Key Features:
- Rapid drying with a 1200W motor
- Concentrated airflow with a fixed nozzle
- Balanced heating with heat balance technology
- Lightweight & easy to maneuver
- Energy-efficient with less noise
- Fixed nozzle restricts styling possibilities over changeable nozzles.
From blowout professionals to travel convenience, these best 4 hair dryers have something for every styling requirement. The Ikonic Blaze is a professional-grade monster that gives you blowouts with accuracy. Daily comfort and security? You will not do better than Philips ThermoProtect, a brand name with intelligent heat management. Need something for quick styling while on the move? The VEGA Insta Glam provides you with a foldable, convenient model ideal for quick styling. And the Havells HD1901 combines power and convenience for a smooth, frizz-free finish anywhere. Shop smart now—Myntra's End of Reason Sale (31st May to 12th June) is offering unbelievable prices. Don't miss the chance to avail these hair essentials at unbeatable prices. Stunning hair starts with the right tool—pick your choice and dry like a pro.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
