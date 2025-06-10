Top 4 Hair Straighteners to Grab in Myntra End of Reason Sale

Make your appearance stand out by being more stylish today. Interested in getting new hair styling equipment? This End of Reason Sale, happening between 31st May and 12th Jun, allows you to get hair straighteners at reduced prices. If your goal is silky straight, bouncy curly, or sleek, Morphy Richards, Agaro, Havells, and Philips offer you salon-quality results to use at home. Take some time to consider which type of matches your hair, daily plans, and budget, but remember to protect and care for your strands.

Thanks to SilkProtect and Kerashine technology, this compact straightener from Philips does not damage your hair and saves you time. It is a great option for women who want to apply makeup fast during their busy day.

Key Features:

SilkProtect technology for less heat damage

Keratinine coating adds a smooth shine to hair

Rapid 60-second heat-up time

Lightweight and travel-ready size

1.6m cord for flexible styling

Plate width may not suit thick or long hair

To give you a pleasant experience, this Havells straightener heats quickly and contains ceramic plates that spread heat properly. This pink device is both fashionable and works well.

Key Features:

Ceramic-coated plates for smooth gliding

Fast 45-second heat-up

Floating plates reduce hair breakage.

Ergonomic pink design adds flair

Lightweight for easy use

The temperature is not adjustable for sensitive hair types

You have full control over your hair when using Agaro’s rose gold straightener. The tailor-made ceramic plates and the temperature dial enable you to style your hair into straight or wavy looks like a pro.

Key Features:

Ceramic-coated floating plates for frizz-free shine

Adjustable temperature control (150–230°C)

360° swivel cord avoids tangling

Stylish rose gold design

Quick heat-up in 60 seconds

No digital display for temperature

The Morphy Richards hair straightener has high-grade ceramic plates and looks modern. It makes going with style easy and gives the best results in a short time.

Key Features:

Ceramic plates ensure even heat.

Tangle-free 360° swivel cord

Heats up quickly for fast use

Modern blue look with compact design

Effortless styling and smooth finish

Doesn’t include an auto shut-off safety feature

You can use these four to style your hair smoothly and get rid of frizz quickly. If you want a model from Philips to use on the road, fast heating from Havells at home, flexible cooking from Agaro, or top daily use from Morphy Richards, you’ll find the one you need this season. So, during the Myntra End of Reason Sale between the 31st and 12th of June, you can get high-quality products without spending a lot. This is a great moment to try at-home hair styling and save a lot of money. Choose the flat iron that appeals to you and wear your hair with pride.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.