Top 4 Smart Home Security Cameras on Flipkart for 360° Protection

Looking to make your home secure with reliable smart monitoring? Flipkart has indoor security cameras of all leading brands, such as CP Plus, Hikvision, Fire Turtle, and others. This type of Wi-Fi security camera perfectly fits the needs of the contemporary home as it has 360-degree vision, motion detection, cloud and SD storage, mobile viewing, and night vision. Follow your kids, pets, or entrance areas; these cameras will give you peace of mind knowing that you get real-time alerts, and they easily integrate with the app. With Alexa/Google support and two-way communication, Flipkart's new cameras transform your home into a smart haven, without costly installation.

The CP Plus E-24A is a Full HD Wi-Fi pan-tilt camera that offers complete 360° coverage. Google Assistant and Alexa compatible, it can be seamlessly integrated into your home automation system. Ideal for indoor surveillance and baby monitoring.

Key Features:

360° pan and 360° tilt movement

Full HD resolution of 1080p

Google and Alexa compatibility

Real-time motion detection alerts

Two-way audio communication

No internal battery; operates only on constant power.

Hikvision EZVIZ C6N is distinguished by its privacy and improved night vision. Its 360 panoramic view and microSD card support of up to 256 GB make it the best camera to use in recording video 24 hours a day. Remote viewing becomes seamless with the app on mobile.

Key Features:

360° pan-tilt with Full HD fidelity

Smart night vision of up to 10 meters

Sleep mode and two-way talk

Motion detection on the phone

Supports a 256 GB memory card

A taller body occupies more space on a wall or shelf.

CORACAO Mini Dual Lens camera is an innovative 2-in-1 Wi-Fi camera with solid 5MP resolution and dual-lens capabilities. It's designed for precise footage and broader views, perfect for recording big rooms or doorways in detail.

Key Features:

PTZ-controlled dual lens

5MP Ultra HD resolution

Smart motion tracking

Indoor wireless design

Cloud and local storage support

Low learning curve for new users because of dual lens control.

Fire Turtle comes with a PTZ CCTV camera with the shape of a normal bulb, but it is practically a full PTZ CCTV camera. It is designed to be easily integrated into any ceiling configuration, providing an undercover surveillance solution with full HD streaming and a 360° turn.

Key Features:

Bulb-shaped new-age camera

1080p HD video resolution

PTZ control with a mobile app

Easy screw-in installation

Motion detection alerts

Limited to ceiling light socket installations only.

Whether it is to protect your home or office with reliable surveillance, these smart cameras from Flipkart offer the perfect blend of technology, ease, and affordability. The CP Plus E-24A is perfect for smart home installations, while the EZVIZ C6N comes with sleep mode and night vision as premium features. Looking for high resolution? Choose the CORACAO 5MP dual-lens version. For a stealthy appearance, the Fire Turtle bulb camera blends in perfectly. All of these versions have app control, live view, and two-way audio, providing peace of mind 24/7. Choose the one that suits your room and get monitoring smarter.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.