Top 5 Must-Have Party Speakers for Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

It is time to prepare for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi and with our dedication towards Bappa, it is the right time to decorate our homes and offices. On this joyful occasion, evening aartis and bhajans are performed, and having the right party speaker can add a lot to the feel. Otherwise, the feeling of devotion and celebration may be felt as something that lacks a significant part – the high-quality speaker. Include these best party speakers in your festive planning and enjoy Ganesh Chaturthi to the fullest with the booming sound and lively features.

1. GIZMORE Thunder 160W High Bass Bluetooth Party Speaker

Price: ₹10,999

Take your gatherings to the next level with the GIZMORE Bluetooth Speaker, a powerhouse of sound and convenience. Whether a small get-together or a lively party, this speaker delivers powerful audio, seamless connectivity, and user-friendly features, making it the perfect companion for any occasion.

Key Features:

Up to 3 Hours of Playtime: Enjoy uninterrupted music for up to 3 hours on a full charge.

8-inch Dual Big Woofer: Experience thunderous bass with an 8-inch dual woofer and 2-inch tweeter driver.

160W High-Definition Sound: Crystal-clear audio with deep bass and crisp trebles.

UHF-DSP Wireless MIC: Sing or talk wirelessly with a 30-meter range mic.

Digital LED Display & DJ Console: Easy-to-use interface with a remote control.

Multi-Connectivity Options: Connect via Bluetooth, AUX, USB, FM, TF Card, or TWS mode.

True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Function: Pair two speakers with room-shaking bass for a full stereo experience.

2. ZEBRONICS Thump 700 Portable Party Speaker

Price: ₹10,999

Get ready to bring the house down with the ZEBRONICS ZEB-Thump 700, a powerful Bluetooth speaker designed to elevate your music experience. With impressive sound output, portability, and vibrant features, this speaker is your perfect companion for any event.

Key Features:

120W Excellent Sound: Feel the powerful 120W output that keeps the vibe alive with rich, robust audio.

Portable Design: Easy to transport with a convenient carry handle and wheels.

Dual 25.4 cm Drivers: Delivers outstanding acoustics with full-range sound.

Dynamic RGB LED Lights: Set the mood with vibrant, party-starting RGB lights.

Up to 7 Hours Playtime: Enjoy uninterrupted music with the built-in rechargeable battery.

Multi-Connectivity Options: Connect via USB, AUX, Bluetooth v5.0, or FM radio.

Karaoke Ready: Includes a wireless mic and dual microphone/guitar inputs for endless karaoke fun.

3. iGear X-Bass 100 Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker

Price: ₹14,999

Transform your music and events with the iGear Xbass 100, a powerful Bluetooth speaker that combines exceptional sound quality with a splashproof design and dazzling light effects. Whether you're hosting a party or performing, this speaker is your ultimate companion.

Key Features:

100W Powerful Audio: Delivers robust iGear Signature Sound for an immersive music experience.

9 Hours Extended Playtime: Enjoy long-lasting music with the built-in rechargeable battery.

IPX4 Splashproof Design: Party worry-free with water resistance.

Wireless VHF Mic Connectivity: Seamless communication during events with wireless mic support.

Dynamic Light Show: Syncs with your music for a visually captivating experience.

True Wireless Stereo (TWS): Pair two speakers for enhanced stereo sound.

Mic & Guitar Inputs: Perfect for musicians with dedicated inputs for mics and guitars.

4. Samsung 160 W (MX-ST40B/XL) Sound Tower High Power Audio

Price: ₹16,490

Experience powerful sound and vibrant party vibes with the Samsung Sound Tower. Designed to deliver an impressive audio experience, this floor-standing speaker is packed with features that make it the perfect addition to any celebration.

Key Features:

300W Power Output: Enjoy high-powered sound, with 80W in battery mode for on-the-go parties.

Versatile Connectivity: Connect via USB, Bluetooth, or analog audio input for seamless music playback.

Party Lighting: Choose from multiple lighting modes like PARTY, AMBIENT, DANCE, and more to set the perfect mood.

Bass Booster & DJ Effects: Enhance your music with powerful bass and customizable DJ effects.

Sound Modes: Select from various sound modes like HIPHOP, EDM, ROCK, and more to match your music style.

Water-resistant (IPX5): Take the party outdoors without worrying about splashes.

Built-in Battery: Enjoy music anywhere with the convenience of a built-in battery.

5. PHILIPS Audio TAX5206 160 W Bluetooth Party Speaker

Price: ₹17,990

Transform any gathering into a lively party with the PHILIPS Bluetooth Speaker, designed to deliver powerful audio and dynamic lighting effects. With versatile connectivity and impressive sound quality, this speaker is perfect for both casual listening and full-on karaoke sessions.

Key Features:

40W Powerful Bass: Enjoy deep bass and extended playtime of up to 14 hours on a single charge.

Dynamic Party Lights: Sync your music with vibrant light effects to create the perfect party atmosphere.

Versatile Connectivity: Seamlessly connect via Bluetooth, audio-in, and more for hassle-free music playback.

Crystal-Clear Sound: Experience exceptional audio with 2x 2" tweeters and 2x 8" woofers.

Karaoke-Ready: Perform with mic and guitar inputs, complete with karaoke effects and easy controls.

Portable Design: Built-in battery, trolley wheels, and handle make it easy to take your music anywhere.

Conclusion

Selecting the right party speaker for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations can make a world of difference to take your celebrations to the next level. The five speakers that we have described above are aimed at increasing your passion and happiness with their Hi-Fi sound, bright illumination, and multiple inputs. Remember to get the right sound system that will give a nice ring to your aartis and bhajans so that it will be memorable.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.