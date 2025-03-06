trendingNowenglish2868633https://zeenews.india.com/top-deals/electronics/top-bluetooth-speakers-on-flipkart-best-sound-at-the-best-price-2868633.html
NewsElectronics
BEST BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

Top Bluetooth Speakers on Flipkart: Best Sound at the Best Price

You can find the top Bluetooth speakers available on Flipkart. Receiving a recommendation among these popular devices is either the powerful TRIGGR Puls8 or the budget-friendly Mivi Play, which both deliver excellent sound performance and extended battery life. The best way to discover your music companion alongside portable audio entertainment exists here

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2025, 05:30 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us
Top Bluetooth Speakers on Flipkart: Best Sound at the Best Price Image Source: Freepik

Searching for a fabulous Bluetooth speaker in your budget? Flipkart boasts some of the best wireless speakers that offer brilliant sound, a super long battery, and fantastic looks. From deep bass, FM radio, to new Type-C charging, we've got the best for you! Let's compare four outstanding Bluetooth speakers with something special for music enthusiasts.

1. TRIGGR Puls8 Portable V5.3 Bluetooth Speaker 

Image Source: Flipkart


Order Now

TRIGGR Puls8: A ruggedized rubber-coated high-power Bluetooth speaker with a 10W output. Ideal for both outdoor and indoor use, it also has an FM mode and up to 8 hours of battery life. Ideal for people who need music playing continuously.

Key Features:

  • Tough 10W Output: Clear sound and rich bass.
  • FM Mode: Listen to your favorite radio channels at any time.
  • Rugged Rubber Finish: Provides a hip and rugged look.
  • 8-Hour Playtime: Long-lasting battery life continues to play audio.
  • Bluetooth V5.3: Better and faster connectivity.
  • No onboard mic for hands-free calling.

2. ZEBRONICS PSPK9 (County) Bluetooth Speaker (Green)

Image Source: Flipkart


Order Now

The company Zebronics establishes popularity by offering professional-quality audio devices at reasonable prices. The PSPK9 (County) stands out as a small wireless speaker because it includes a built-in radio among its features.

Key Features:

  • 3W Output: Good and clear sound for its compact size.
  • Built-in FM Radio: Enjoy your favorite radio channels at any time.
  • Aux Input: Connects directly with non-Bluetooth devices.
  • Portable Design: It is small, lightweight, and extremely portable.
  • It is lighter in output of sound compared to others.

3. Portronics SoundDrum 1 10W Bluetooth Speaker (Blue)

Image Source: Flipkart


Order Now

Portronics SoundDrum 1 is a 10W power speaker with features packed like TWS (True Wireless Stereo) connectivity and Type-C fast charging. It is perfect for individuals seeking a general-purpose speaker with great sound and good looks.

Key Features:

  • 10W Output: Delivers powerful, loud, clear sound together with deep bass.
  • TWS Connectivity: Dual speaker stereo audio connection.
  • Type-C Charging: Speedier and more efficient charging.
  • Water-Resistant Design: Best suited for use in outdoor settings.
  • No standalone app support for customization.

4. Mivi Play 5W Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Black)

Image Source: Flipkart


Order Now

The Mivi Play functions as a tiny and inexpensive Bluetooth device that provides a 5W output and serves daily listening needs. Active music listeners will find this product beneficial due to its compact size and efficient battery operating time.

Key Features

  • 5W Sound Output: Clear sound quality with well-balanced bass.
  • The device maintains a small design that enables secure transportation in any situation.
  • The device maintains a 12-hour operational life through a single charge of its battery.
  • Bluetooth Connectivity: stable and fast pairing of devices.
  • Bass could be better for deep-sound lovers.

The digital shopping site Flipkart presents a variety of Bluetooth speakers that cater to different budget needs and usage requirements. Each of the TRIGGR Puls8 and Zebronics PSPK9 and Portronics SoundDrum 1 and Mivi Play represent unique choices for buyers seeking Bluetooth speakers with distinctive features. So, pick one that suits your taste and let music get a new lease on life.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK