Top Chimney Picks for the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

A new chimney is a great way to improve the ventilation in your kitchen, and the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is here. Because it efficiently removes smoke, grease, and odours, a good chimney is necessary for a hygienic and safe cooking environment. You may get a lot of models at a discounted price during this sale. To assist you choose the ideal appliance for your kitchen and price range, we've put up a list of our top chimney recommendations, emphasising the finest offers and essential characteristics.

1. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

The Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60) is a sleek, wall-mounted chimney designed for efficient kitchen ventilation. Ideal for Indian kitchens, it comes with a baffle filter that effectively traps grease and smoke.

Key Features:

Design: Pyramid wall-mounted design with a black powder-coated finish for modern aesthetics.

Suction Power: 1000 m³/hr suction capacity ensures effective removal of smoke and odors.

Baffle Filter: Specifically designed for Indian cooking, traps grease effectively and requires periodic cleaning.

Free Extended Warranty: Comes with a free 1-year extended warranty for peace of mind.

Noise: While the 52 dB noise level is manageable, some users may prefer even quieter operation.

2. Elica 60cm 1600 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

The Elica 60cm 1600 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is a high-performance kitchen appliance designed to meet the rigorous demands of Indian cooking. Equipped with advanced features like a BLDC motor for energy efficiency, filterless technology for easy maintenance, and auto-clean functionality.

Key Features

Dimensions: 45D x 60W x 50H cm, suitable for 2-4 burner stoves.

Suction Power: A powerful 1600 m³/hr true suction capacity effectively eliminates smoke and odors, even for heavy-duty cooking tasks.

Auto-Clean Feature: The oil is collected in a built-in oil collector, making cleaning hassle-free.

Installation Cost: Installation is not included and may require an additional fee.

3. Crompton IntelliSense 90 cm Kitchen Chimney

The Crompton IntelliSense 90 cm Kitchen Chimney (CHD-ISI90FLE-IND) is a smart, feature-rich chimney designed to offer convenience, powerful suction, and minimal maintenance. Its filterless technology, smart automation, and sleek inclined design make it a perfect fit for modern kitchens.

Key Features

Smart On Feature: Equipped with a built-in heat sensor, the chimney automatically switches on when the temperature under the hood rises.

Intelligent Auto-Clean: The chimney auto-cleans itself every 30 hours of usage, eliminating the need for manual cleaning or intervention.

Warranty: Comes with a 5-year motor warranty and a 1-year product warranty for worry-free usage.

Higher Price Range: Advanced features may result in a higher upfront cost compared to basic chimneys.

4. Faber 90cm 1200 m³/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney

The Faber 90cm 1200 m³/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney combines style and performance, making it an excellent choice for modern kitchens. Featuring a vertical, filterless design, advanced two-way suction, and easy operation with touch and gesture controls, this chimney ensures effective ventilation and convenience.

Key Features

Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney: Space-saving, sleek, and modern design, suitable for large stoves or wide cooktops.

1200 m³/hr Two-Way Suction: Offers powerful suction to efficiently remove grease, smoke, and odors, making it ideal for heavy Indian cooking, frying, and grilling.

Warranty: 8 Years on Motor and 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty, ensuring long-lasting peace of mind.

Limited Lighting: Includes only one LED lamp (1.5W), which may not provide adequate illumination for larger cooking areas.

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is the ideal time to add a high-performance chimney to your kitchen, guaranteeing a clean and smoke-free cooking space. There is a chimney for every kitchen and budget, whether you're looking for a small, energy-efficient model like the Faber 60 cm chimney, a sophisticated filterless model like the Elica 60 cm chimney, a clever automated design like the Crompton IntelliSense chimney, or a sleek, potent solution like the Faber 90 cm vertical chimney. Benefit from the amazing savings and improve your cooking experience by selecting the best chimney for your requirements.

