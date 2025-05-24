Top Electric Doorbells Under ₹400 for Your Home
Discover budget-friendly electric doorbells under ₹400 on Flipkart, offering various chime options and easy installation for your home or office.
Enhance your home's entrance with affordable electric doorbells under ₹400. Flipkart offers a variety of wired and wireless options that are easy to install and come with multiple chime selections. These doorbells are perfect for apartments, offices, or homes, providing functionality without breaking the bank.
Peacora Wireless Doorbell
The Peacora Wireless Doorbell offers an extended range and 32 chime options to suit your space. With an LED flash indicator and cordless design, it's a user-friendly pick for modern homes. Consider adding this to your entryway for both function and a hint of customization. It’s especially great for multi-room coverage.
Key features:
- Wireless connectivity with a range of over 100 feet for versatile placement across larger homes
- Offers 32 ringtones with adjustable volume for personalized sound settings
- Built-in LED flash for visual notification in noisy or quiet environments
- Cordless installation requires no wiring or complex setup, ideal for renters and busy households
- Some tones may sound repetitive after extended use or in busy locations
Justakeit Wireless Doorbell
The Justakeit Wireless Doorbell Kit is simple, compact, and ideal for basic use in small homes or offices. With LED flash support and easy plug-and-play setup, it covers all the essentials. Choose this if you’re looking for an efficient yet straightforward alert system that fits seamlessly into minimal interiors.
Key features:
- Cordless operation allows for a neat and tool-free installation in any room
- LED flash gives a visual cue for added accessibility and quiet zones
- Compact design blends easily with modern home or office environments
- Reliable wireless range suitable for smaller apartments or close spaces
- Limited to only one tune, offering no ringtone variety for user preference
Fybros Gayatri Mantra Doorbell
Fybros presents a spiritual twist to home entry with this Gayatri Mantra wired doorbell. Ideal for those who prefer traditional vibes, it's suitable for homes and quiet workspaces alike. Consider this if you enjoy simplicity with a devotional touch and want something meaningful at your entrance.
Key features:
- Plays the calming Gayatri Mantra upon each press to offer a peaceful entry sound
- Wired connection ensures steady and consistent sound performance over time
- Minimalist design fits seamlessly in Indian households and pooja areas
- Easy to operate with 2 AA batteries and requires no complicated settings
- Wired installation may need professional help for hidden or embedded setup
VVG Traders Wireless Doorbell
VVG Traders Wireless Doorbell blends variety and design in one affordable solution. It supports up to 32 chimes and comes in multiple colors and patterns for a decorative feel. Add this vibrant pick to your entrance for a cheerful welcome and a functional alert system that suits all ages.
Key features:
- Cordless setup allows for flexible placement at home, shops, or small offices
- Available in multiple colors and patterns to complement your decor preferences
- Supports 32 musical chimes with adjustable tone and volume settings
- Strong wireless range ensures prompt activation from different parts of the building
- Build quality may vary slightly depending on the model design and finish
Choosing an electric doorbell under ₹400 doesn't mean compromising on quality. Flipkart's selection ensures you get reliable performance, durability, and style. Whether you prefer a classic ding-dong or a melody chime, there's an option to suit your preference and budget.
