Top Electric Doorbells Under ₹400 for Your Home

Enhance your home's entrance with affordable electric doorbells under ₹400. Flipkart offers a variety of wired and wireless options that are easy to install and come with multiple chime selections. These doorbells are perfect for apartments, offices, or homes, providing functionality without breaking the bank.

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

The Peacora Wireless Doorbell offers an extended range and 32 chime options to suit your space. With an LED flash indicator and cordless design, it's a user-friendly pick for modern homes. Consider adding this to your entryway for both function and a hint of customization. It’s especially great for multi-room coverage.

Key features:

Wireless connectivity with a range of over 100 feet for versatile placement across larger homes

Offers 32 ringtones with adjustable volume for personalized sound settings

Built-in LED flash for visual notification in noisy or quiet environments

Cordless installation requires no wiring or complex setup, ideal for renters and busy households

Some tones may sound repetitive after extended use or in busy locations

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

The Justakeit Wireless Doorbell Kit is simple, compact, and ideal for basic use in small homes or offices. With LED flash support and easy plug-and-play setup, it covers all the essentials. Choose this if you’re looking for an efficient yet straightforward alert system that fits seamlessly into minimal interiors.

Key features:

Cordless operation allows for a neat and tool-free installation in any room

LED flash gives a visual cue for added accessibility and quiet zones

Compact design blends easily with modern home or office environments

Reliable wireless range suitable for smaller apartments or close spaces

Limited to only one tune, offering no ringtone variety for user preference

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

Fybros presents a spiritual twist to home entry with this Gayatri Mantra wired doorbell. Ideal for those who prefer traditional vibes, it's suitable for homes and quiet workspaces alike. Consider this if you enjoy simplicity with a devotional touch and want something meaningful at your entrance.

Key features:

Plays the calming Gayatri Mantra upon each press to offer a peaceful entry sound

Wired connection ensures steady and consistent sound performance over time

Minimalist design fits seamlessly in Indian households and pooja areas

Easy to operate with 2 AA batteries and requires no complicated settings

Wired installation may need professional help for hidden or embedded setup

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

VVG Traders Wireless Doorbell blends variety and design in one affordable solution. It supports up to 32 chimes and comes in multiple colors and patterns for a decorative feel. Add this vibrant pick to your entrance for a cheerful welcome and a functional alert system that suits all ages.

Key features:

Cordless setup allows for flexible placement at home, shops, or small offices

Available in multiple colors and patterns to complement your decor preferences

Supports 32 musical chimes with adjustable tone and volume settings

Strong wireless range ensures prompt activation from different parts of the building

Build quality may vary slightly depending on the model design and finish

Choosing an electric doorbell under ₹400 doesn't mean compromising on quality. Flipkart's selection ensures you get reliable performance, durability, and style. Whether you prefer a classic ding-dong or a melody chime, there's an option to suit your preference and budget.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.