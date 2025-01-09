Top Extension Boards You Need for a Safer and Smarter Home

The modern home and office have a lot of electronic devices like computers, mobile phones, televisions, air conditioners, etc, that require charging or a power supply continuously. Safety, convenience, and efficiency are guaranteed with a good-quality extension board. Here are top-quality extension boards available in the market, their special features, and why they can be your best choice to fit your purpose.

1. UltraProlink Cube Extension Board

Image Source: Amazon



Order Now

The UltraProlink Cube is small, multi-functional, and compact, saving space. The cube comes equipped with universal sockets, USB charging ports, and a Type-C PD port for fast charging. Its elegant design makes it the best choice for homes and workspaces seeking a tech-savvy upgrade.

Key Features:

4 Universal sockets to support various types of plugs.

Type-C PD 20W port for fast charging of new devices.

Two USB-A ports for charging simultaneously.

2-meter cable length for convenience in placement.

Surge protection for added safety.

Its 6.5ft cable may not be enough for those users who need more flexibility.

2. Portronics Power Plate 10 Extension Board

Image Source: Amazon



Order Now

If you’re looking for an efficient extension board, the Portronics Power Plate 10 delivers. With its sturdy design and universal compatibility, it’s well-suited for both home and office environments.

Key Features:

Four universal sockets suitable for a wide range of devices.

A long 3-meter cord offering extended reach.

Supports appliances up to 1500 watts, making it ideal for high-power devices.

Built to handle up to 6 amps.

Compact and travel-friendly design.

It does not have USB ports, which could be a big inconvenience for people who charge mobile devices often.

3. Hoteon Extension Board with Cable Management Box

Image Source: Amazon



Order Now

This Hoteon extension board takes utility to the next level by embedding power management in a feature that promotes neatness. The cable management box helps conceal the disorganized cables and gives a sleek and organized look.

Key Features:

Five universal sockets for powering multiple appliances.

Three USB ports with 5V/3.1A support for charging phones and tablets.

Has a built-in surge protector to ensure safety during voltage fluctuations.

The long 5-meter cable allows for flexible placement of the unit.

A reset button for easy troubleshooting.

The extra bulk from the cable management box might not be best in areas where space is at a premium.

4. One Beat Cordless Extension Board

Image Source: Amazon



Order Now

This is quite unique in its cordless design, the focus being on portability. The One Beat extension board comes equipped with individual switches for each socket for better control and safety.

Key Features:

Two universal sockets to fit multiple plug types.

Three USB ports to charge devices efficiently.

Individual switches for added safety and convenience.

Compact design with safety shutters.

Great for travel and small desk setups.

Its smaller number of sockets might not be able to meet the high-power needs of some users.

5. Havells Four-Way Extension Board

Image Source: Amazon



Order Now

This 4-way extension board from Havells will serve those users well who prefer safety and reliability above all else; it can run a variety of devices suited for home and office applications.

Key Features:

Four universal sockets to suit various types of plugs.

Designed to meet the needs of 1440 watts and 6 amps.

Surge and spike guard in place to protect against power surges.

Compact and rugged design.

1.5-meter cable for easy, hassle-free setup.

The shorter cord length reduces placement flexibility for larger rooms.

Each of these extension boards caters to different needs. The UltraProlink Cube comes in handy for the tech-savvy user needing USB-C charging capabilities, while the Portronics Power Plate 10 does well with high-power devices, and the Hoteon Cable Management Extension keeps everything clutter-free. For compact setups, the One Beat Cordless Board stands out, while the Havells Extension Board comes equipped with trusted safety features for day-to-day use.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.