Top LED TVs on Flipkart: The Best for Every Pocket

Are you in the market for a new smart LED TV? Flipkart has numerous options for different requirements and price ranges. You may need a small 32-inch HD Ready TV or a breathtaking 43-inch 4K QLED screen—Flipkart's got you covered! Let's compare four amazing TVs on Flipkart and pick the best one for you.

1. Samsung 80 cm (32 Inch) HD-ready LED Smart Tizen TV

Samsung is a reputed brand when it comes to good TVs. The Samsung 32-inch LED Smart Tizen HD Ready TV is an ideal option for someone who needs the smart feature and a fashionable look without spending much.

Key Features:

Bezel-Free Design: Get a fashionable, slim design with an edge-to-edge screen.

Hyper Real Picture Engine: Delivers superior picture quality with greater depth in contrast and clarity.

Triple Protection: Protective functions against humidity, lightning strikes, and power surges.

SmartThings App Support: Interoperate and monitor your smart devices without any hurdles.

Multiple Connectivity Options: USB 2.0, HDMI, and TV Key for ease of connectivity.

The TV has HD Ready resolution only, which will not be a preference for those who desire Full HD and higher resolutions.

2. LG 80 cm (32 inch) Full HD LED Smart WebOS TV

LG for its great display and simple-to-use WebOS platform. It is a 32-inch Full HD Smart TV with smooth and clear visuals.

Key Features:

Full HD resolution at 1920 x 1080p produces clearer, sharper images than those of HD-ready TVs.

WebOS Smart TV: Easy and intuitive menu.

AI Sound enhances the sound for a more engaging experience.

Active HDR provides improved picture quality with enhanced contrast and brightness.

Start your phone screen mirroring from the palm of your hand.

It is undesirable for gaming purposes because this TV lacks a high refresh rate.

3. Infinix 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Linux TV under models

Customers looking for affordable smart features can choose the Infinix 32-inch Smart Linux TV. It provides limited smart features at a very low price.

Key Features:

HD Ready Display (1366 x 768p)—good picture quality for general viewing.

Smart Linux OS: Elegant interface with uncomplicated streaming apps.

20W Box Speakers: Strong and clear output.

Quad-Core Processor: Smoothed browsing and app consumption.

Multi-Ports: HDMI and USB with simple connect options.

Fewer apps about Android-run smart TVs.

4. MOTOROLA EnvisionX 108 cm (43 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV

For a luxury viewing experience, the Motorola EnvisionX 43-inch 4K Smart Google TV is a feature-loaded giant that brings enhanced picture and sound quality.

Key Features:

QLED 4K Ultra HD Display (3840 x 2160p) – High brightness, clarity, and color reproduction.

Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos—Home theater-quality experience.

Google TV Interface: Simple access to various apps and streaming services.

High-Powered Processor: Smooth gaming and quick navigation.

Google Assistant Voice Control—hands-free control and search function.

It costs a little more than other budget smart TV options.

All these Flipkart LED TVs provide a unique offering, depending on different budgets and needs. If you are looking for a low-cost smart TV, the Infinix 32-inch Smart Linux TV is a good option. For improved resolution and intelligent features, the LG 32-inch Full HD Smart WebOS TV is the best. If you want a popular brand with a slim design, the Samsung 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV is a suggested option. Finally, for a premium experience, the Motorola EnvisionX 43-inch 4K QLED Google TV is the best one.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.