Top LED TVs on Flipkart: The Best for Every Pocket
Are you in the market for a new smart LED TV? Flipkart has numerous options for different requirements and price ranges. You may need a small 32-inch HD Ready TV or a breathtaking 43-inch 4K QLED screen—Flipkart's got you covered! Let's compare four amazing TVs on Flipkart and pick the best one for you.
1. Samsung 80 cm (32 Inch) HD-ready LED Smart Tizen TV
Image Source: Flipkart
Samsung is a reputed brand when it comes to good TVs. The Samsung 32-inch LED Smart Tizen HD Ready TV is an ideal option for someone who needs the smart feature and a fashionable look without spending much.
Key Features:
- Bezel-Free Design: Get a fashionable, slim design with an edge-to-edge screen.
- Hyper Real Picture Engine: Delivers superior picture quality with greater depth in contrast and clarity.
- Triple Protection: Protective functions against humidity, lightning strikes, and power surges.
- SmartThings App Support: Interoperate and monitor your smart devices without any hurdles.
- Multiple Connectivity Options: USB 2.0, HDMI, and TV Key for ease of connectivity.
- The TV has HD Ready resolution only, which will not be a preference for those who desire Full HD and higher resolutions.
2. LG 80 cm (32 inch) Full HD LED Smart WebOS TV
Image Source: Flipkart
LG for its great display and simple-to-use WebOS platform. It is a 32-inch Full HD Smart TV with smooth and clear visuals.
Key Features:
- Full HD resolution at 1920 x 1080p produces clearer, sharper images than those of HD-ready TVs.
- WebOS Smart TV: Easy and intuitive menu.
- AI Sound enhances the sound for a more engaging experience.
- Active HDR provides improved picture quality with enhanced contrast and brightness.
- Start your phone screen mirroring from the palm of your hand.
- It is undesirable for gaming purposes because this TV lacks a high refresh rate.
3. Infinix 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Linux TV under models
Image Source: Flipkart
Customers looking for affordable smart features can choose the Infinix 32-inch Smart Linux TV. It provides limited smart features at a very low price.
Key Features:
- HD Ready Display (1366 x 768p)—good picture quality for general viewing.
- Smart Linux OS: Elegant interface with uncomplicated streaming apps.
- 20W Box Speakers: Strong and clear output.
- Quad-Core Processor: Smoothed browsing and app consumption.
- Multi-Ports: HDMI and USB with simple connect options.
- Fewer apps about Android-run smart TVs.
4. MOTOROLA EnvisionX 108 cm (43 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV
Image Source: Flipkart
For a luxury viewing experience, the Motorola EnvisionX 43-inch 4K Smart Google TV is a feature-loaded giant that brings enhanced picture and sound quality.
Key Features:
- QLED 4K Ultra HD Display (3840 x 2160p) – High brightness, clarity, and color reproduction.
- Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos—Home theater-quality experience.
- Google TV Interface: Simple access to various apps and streaming services.
- High-Powered Processor: Smooth gaming and quick navigation.
- Google Assistant Voice Control—hands-free control and search function.
- It costs a little more than other budget smart TV options.
All these Flipkart LED TVs provide a unique offering, depending on different budgets and needs. If you are looking for a low-cost smart TV, the Infinix 32-inch Smart Linux TV is a good option. For improved resolution and intelligent features, the LG 32-inch Full HD Smart WebOS TV is the best. If you want a popular brand with a slim design, the Samsung 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV is a suggested option. Finally, for a premium experience, the Motorola EnvisionX 43-inch 4K QLED Google TV is the best one.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
