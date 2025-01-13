trendingNowenglish2843124https://zeenews.india.com/top-deals/electronics/top-microwave-picks-for-the-amazon-great-republic-day-sale-2843124.html
AMAZON GREAT REPUBLIC DAY SALE

Top Microwave Picks for the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale offers incredible deals on various microwaves, including the IFB 24 L Solo, Panasonic 20 L Solo, LG 20 L Solo, and Samsung 28 L Convection. These models cater to different needs, from basic reheating and defrosting to advanced baking, grilling, and auto-cooking, ideal for every family size and preference.

Top Microwave Picks for the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Image Source- Meta AI

Now is the perfect time to improve your kitchen with a new microwave thanks to Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale. There is something for everyone in this offer, whether you need a strong convection microwave for baking and roasting, a basic single microwave for reheating, or a multipurpose grill microwave for quick meals. To assist you in selecting the ideal microwave for your culinary requirements, we have put together a list of our top choices, emphasising the greatest offers and essential characteristics.

1. IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven

The IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S) is an ideal choice for families with 3 to 4 members. Designed for reheating, defrosting, and basic cooking, it boasts a 24 L capacity and an intuitive touch key pad for effortless operation. Equipped with 69 Indian and Continental auto cook menus, it simplifies cooking with options for desserts, quick reheats, one-pot meals, and more. 

Key Features:

  • Capacity: 24 L, suitable for medium-sized families (3-4 members).
  • Cooking Functions: Solo microwave for basic cooking, reheating, and defrosting.
  • Auto Cook Programs: 69 pre-programmed auto-cook menus, including cuisines and meal types like desserts and one-pot dishes.
  • Build Quality: Stainless steel cavity for even heat distribution and longer durability.
  • Starter Kit: IFB does not provide a starter kit with this product.

2. Panasonic 20 L Solo Microwave Oven 

The Panasonic 20 L Solo Microwave Oven offers reliable performance, making it ideal for bachelors or small families. This compact microwave oven combines a 20 L capacity with innovative features such as 51 auto-cook menus, reheat and defrost functionality, and easy maintenance with its stainless steel cavity and Vapor Clean technology.

Key Features:

  • Capacity: 20 L, best suited for small families or individuals.
  • Reheat and Defrost: Auto-programmed modes for efficient reheating and defrosting without compromising food texture or flavor.
  • Auto Cook Menus: 51 preset menus cover a wide range of dishes, from quick snacks to gourmet desserts.
  • Accessories Included: Comes with a turntable, rotating ring, and user manual.
  • Solo Microwave: Limited to basic functionalities (no grilling or convection).

3. LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven 

The LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven offers an ideal mix of efficiency, health-focused features, and modern technology. Designed for small families, singles, and couples, it provides simple yet powerful solutions for reheating, defrosting, and cooking. 

Key Features:

  • Capacity: 20 L, suitable for singles or small families.
  • I-Wave Technology: Patented LG technology ensures even and faster cooking by circulating microwaves uniformly within the cavity.
  • 44 Auto Cook Menus: Covers diverse recipes, including Indian Cuisine, snacks, breakfast items, and desserts.
  • Anti-Bacterial Cavity: Prevents bacterial growth, ensuring hygienic cooking and effortless maintenance.
  • Power Output: 700 W may take longer for certain cooking tasks compared to higher-wattage models.

4. Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven

The Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven is a high-capacity, versatile appliance designed for large families. With convection cooking capabilities, it is ideal for baking, grilling, reheating, defrosting, and preparing meals with ease. 

Key Features:

  • 28L Capacity: Perfect for large families or those who cook frequently.
  • Cooking Modes: Includes Microwave, Grill, Convection, Combination modes, and Preheat for baking and grilling.
  • Convection Temperature Range: 40°C to 200°C offers flexibility for various cooking styles.
  • Ceramic Enamel Cavity: Scratch-resistant, easy to clean, and offers long-lasting durability with a 10-year warranty.
  • Bulky Design: Its larger dimensions may not fit well in small kitchens.

You have a great chance to enhance your kitchen with a high-performance microwave during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. There are solutions to meet any demand, whether you're looking for a small, standalone microwave for basic cooking (like the Panasonic 20 L or LG 20 L models) or a high-capacity, multipurpose convection microwave (like the Samsung 28 L) for baking and grilling. With its several auto-cook settings, the IFB 24 L Solo Microwave is ideal for middle-sized families looking for uncomplicated cooking. Utilise the incredible offers to bring home a dependable and effective cooking tool that meets your needs.

