Top Printers You Must Have for Home and Office Use

A dependable printer is a smart addition to any workspace—be it your home study corner or a busy office desk. Flipkart offers a wide selection of printers tailored for everyday printing, scanning, and copying tasks. From budget-friendly inkjets to high-performance laser printers, you’ll find options that match your output needs and budget. Ideal for students, professionals, or anyone working remotely, these printers make document handling smooth and efficient. Explore your ideal pick on Flipkart today.

The Canon PIXMA E3370 blends wireless functionality with vibrant borderless color printing, ideal for home users who want affordable performance. With its compact size and mobile printing support, it fits modern desk spaces effortlessly.

Key Features:

WiFi-enabled for direct wireless printing from smartphones, laptops, and tablets

Supports borderless printing for high-quality photo and creative outputs

All-in-one functionality for print, scan, and copy in one compact unit

Uses ink cartridges designed to optimize cost-per-page for occasional users

May not be ideal for users with heavy-duty printing requirements

Known for its high-yield ink tanks, the Epson L130 is a reliable single-function printer for users who need frequent, high-volume color prints. Its refillable bottles reduce recurring costs while ensuring sharp, vivid output.

Key Features:

Includes 4 ink bottles with ultra-high page yields and economical refills

Delivers sharp text and clear graphics, ideal for reports or photos

Best suited for dedicated printing tasks without scan/copy distractions

Compact design fits neatly on workstations with limited space

No scanning or copying functions included in this model

Simple and effective, the Canon PIXMA MG2470 is an all-in-one printer designed for casual home use. Whether you need document printing or occasional scanning, it performs consistently while keeping things user-friendly.

Key Features:

All-in-one capability allows seamless print, scan, and copy from one device

Prints crisp text and decent color images suitable for home or school projects

Operates on standard Canon ink cartridges for easy availability

Compact body fits neatly into any study corner or home office

Does not support wireless or mobile printing

This HP DeskJet printer is built for everyday multitasking with scanning, copying, and printing in a single device. Easy setup and a sleek body make it a great choice for students or WFH users.

Key Features:

Comes with 1 ink bottle included to get started immediately

Multi-functionality (print, scan, copy) in an intuitive, space-saving design

Ink Advantage system helps manage cost for occasional household needs

Designed to work smoothly with HP Smart app for better user control

Limited to USB connectivity—no built-in wireless printing

With the right printer, efficiency becomes second nature. Whether you need bulk prints for work or occasional assignments at home, Flipkart’s printer collection delivers speed, clarity, and affordability. Choose based on your volume, colour preference, or connectivity features, and make printing hassle-free again. Find trusted brands and durable models with easy refill options—all available on Flipkart. Upgrade your workspace today and simplify your document needs.

