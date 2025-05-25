Top Single Door Refrigerators Under ₹12,000 on Flipkart

Looking for a refrigerator that’s compact, efficient, and affordable? Flipkart’s single-door fridge options under ₹12,000 cater to small households, students, or those with limited kitchen space. These models come with energy-efficient ratings, decent storage, and cooling capabilities perfect for everyday use. With sleek designs and basic features, they’re a value-for-money choice. Explore a range of brands on Flipkart, offering functional refrigeration without pushing your budget beyond limits.

The Candy single door refrigerator combines sleek design with everyday practicality for small households. Its vibrant red finish adds charm while keeping your groceries fresh and organized. Consider this for efficient cooling and modern aesthetics in a budget-friendly model.

Key features:

185 L capacity ideal for bachelors or couples with basic storage needs

Toughened glass shelves support heavy containers with ease

Glossy finish and floral pattern enhance the kitchen's overall appearance

Operates without a stabilizer even in voltage fluctuations

Only 2-star energy rating may result in higher electricity use

This Godrej single door refrigerator offers solid performance with durable construction and clean design. It uses Advanced Capillary Technology for faster cooling and better compressor life. A great pick for simple needs and long-lasting use.

Key features:

180 L capacity suits small families or individual users

Toughened glass shelves withstand daily use and large vessels

Capillary cooling improves efficiency by surrounding the compressor

Manual defrost helps keep the freezer compartment functional and dry

Has a lower 1-star energy rating compared to newer models

Whirlpool’s single door refrigerator delivers cooling performance with a touch of style. Designed for everyday essentials, it’s a reliable addition to any compact kitchen. Consider this for durability, brand trust, and essential storage.

Key features:

184 L storage accommodates regular grocery and leftovers conveniently

Direct cool technology ensures even cooling without fan noise

Elegant solid blue finish blends into any modern interior

Recessed handle and streamlined design maximize space usage

Does not feature a base drawer for extra storage

The Haier single door refrigerator brings energy efficiency and fresh storage into a compact silver design. With a large vegetable box and stabilizer-free operation, it caters well to small family needs. Choose it for balance between performance and affordability.

Key features:

185 L capacity with spacious compartments for better organization

DEFT technology ensures faster and uniform cooling performance

Large vegetable box keeps produce crisp for longer durations

Stylish moon silver finish fits minimalist and contemporary homes

Limited freezer space may not suit bulk freezing needs

A single door fridge under ₹12,000 is a smart pick for anyone starting out or managing a compact kitchen. Flipkart’s lineup includes reliable and power-efficient options that keep your food fresh and your electricity bills low. Whether you need a fridge for a hostel, rented space, or your first kitchen, this budget-friendly segment ensures durability, convenience, and style, all within your price range.

