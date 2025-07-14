Top Sound, Low Price - Best Pick Headphones under 5000

Whether you are a music lover, a student attending lectures or an employee attending meetings, these budget-friendly options deliver impressive features like noise isolation, deep bass, wireless connectivity, long battery life and premium build quality. With endless options available online, it can get overwhelming to choose the best fit for you that caters to all your needs and that too under a budget. Explore our top 5 picks under 5000 from Amazon that will enhance your audio experience!

boAt Rockerz 480 Headphones come with RGB LEDs with 6 modes that can be modified as per preference. The fit is adaptive and there is easy access to controls. They also function with voice assistants like Siri and Google Voice Assistant.

Key Features :

The headphones can be used uninterrupted for up to 60 hours so the playtime is efficient and battery life is good as well.

Dual pairing is present - switching from 1 device to another is not complicated anymore.

ENx technology facilitates smooth calls without any noise disruption.

Available in 2 colours - White Sabre and Black Sabre

No headphone jack is present.

Noise Two Wireless On Ear Headphones has a consistent connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3 and has Tru BassTM that helps users hear quality and crisp bass driven audio. Dynamic driver type is attached for the audio in these headphones.

Key Features :

Available in 3 various colors : Serene Blue, Bold Black and Calm White.

Provides 50 hour playtime which shows efficient battery life.

Designed with 4 play modes - Bluetooth, AUX, SD Card and FM.

Comes with IPX5 Water resistance.

Low latency up to 40ms to avoid any audio lag.

Functionality can be an issue - Check customer reviews.

Soundcore by Anker H30i Wireless On-Ear Headphones comes with adjustable headband, rechargeable battery, foldable, lightweight and has fast charging. The cable is detachable and headphones are compatible with laptop.

Key Features :

Available in 3 various colours - Black, Red and White.

Impressive playtime of 70 hours without any interruption.

Fast Charging : a quick 5 minute charge can ensure a playtime of 4 hours.

App customisation with Soundcore app is also present for a more personalised experience.

Built in with Bluetooth 5.3 they provide a seamless and stable connection.

These headphones are not electric.

JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic are electric, dual pairing and foldable headphones. They come in with an impedance of 32 Ohm, sensitivity of 103 dB and are built in with dynamic driver type.

Key Features :

JBL Pure Bass Sound is present with 32mm Dynamic drivers.

Playtime up to 40 hours - Tune 510BT allows users to listen wirelessly uninterrupted.

Quick Charging - Headphones can be fully charged in 2 hours. Additionally, a 5 minute recharge can go up to 2 hours of listening.

Dual Pairing - multi point connectivity allows users to switch effortlessly between 2 devices.

The headphones are not water resistant and come without cable.

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones comes with a sound isolation and an impedance of 12 Ohm. Built with dynamic drivers, the headphones can be easily found with a fast pair. 1 year warranty is provided to the users.

Key Features :

Available in 5 various colours so the audience gets to choose among White, Black, Blue, Pink and Taupe.

Longer playtime - 50 hours playback and 3 minutes charge for 90 minutes playback.

Easy hands-free calling with a built-in microphone.

Multipoint connection lets users connect to two devices at once.

Quality of compressed music files can be boosted and high quality sound can be enjoyed through DSEE.

Whether you are after punchy bass for your workouts, crystal-clear vocals for your meetings and calls or all-round sound for everyday use the right pick is just a click away that too under a budget! From boAt rockerz to Sony to JBL - each product comes with an efficient battery life and unique features. We have carefully curated 5 top-rated headphones under ₹5000 that have the perfect balance between price, performance and design. They are all available on Amazon with exciting discounts and fast delivery options. So go ahead and upgrade your audio game!

