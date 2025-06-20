Top TVs to Buy Under ₹30,000

Looking for an affordable TV that doesn't compromise on performance? Explore a range of feature-packed televisions under ₹30,000 available on Flipkart. These models offer HD or Full HD resolution, smart features, and connectivity options, making them ideal for everyday entertainment. Whether you're upgrading your living room or setting up a second screen for the bedroom, Flipkart’s TV selection ensures excellent picture quality and value. Choose from top brands with customer ratings to guide your perfect buy.

Experience vibrant visuals and seamless entertainment with the 55-inch realme TechLife Cinesonic Q QLED TV. Its Ultra HD (4K) resolution brings your favorite movies and shows to life with stunning clarity and vivid colors. Powered by Google TV, it offers access to a vast content library and voice-based controls for effortless browsing.

Key features:

55-inch QLED Ultra HD 4K display with exceptional brightness and depth

Google TV platform with Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in

Smart remote with voice control and hotkeys for streaming apps

Dolby Vision and Atmos support for immersive audiovisual experience

Slightly limited app optimization for some regional content

This 50-inch Thomson QLED TV delivers a vibrant 4K experience enhanced with Dolby Atmos and HDR 10. Its dual-band Wi-Fi ensures fast content streaming while DTS Trusurround boosts the sound depth. With a built-in Google Assistant, easy navigation and hands-free controls make it an accessible option for every family member.

Key features:

QLED 4K display with HDR 10 for accurate colors and contrast

Dolby Atmos and DTS Trusurround for premium cinematic sound

Google Assistant voice support and dedicated hotkeys for major apps

Dual-band Wi-Fi provides smoother streaming and faster connectivity

May feel slightly bulky in design compared to frameless models

Xiaomi's FX Pro 43-inch TV offers a premium mix of performance and features with Fire OS integration and Alexa built-in. The QLED Ultra HD screen is supported by HDR 10+ and Film-maker Mode for an authentic cinematic feel. With 32GB internal storage, it offers plenty of room for apps, while the 30W Dolby Audio ensures your viewing is just as rich in sound.

Key features:

QLED panel with Ultra HD resolution and HDR 10+ support

32GB internal storage for apps and offline content

Fire TV OS with Alexa voice assistant and OTT app integration

Premium metal bezel-less frame for a modern look

Slightly smaller screen size for those seeking an immersive setup

The 55-inch TCL V6B LED TV is built for modern home viewing, featuring a 4K Ultra HD display with rich colors and Dolby Audio. With Google TV’s intuitive UI and voice control support, you can explore content faster and personalize your viewing. Its metallic bezel-less design not only enhances visuals but also elevates room aesthetics. Ideal for those wanting a clean, high-performance package.

Key features:

Ultra HD 4K resolution with LED panel and enhanced clarity

Google TV with easy-to-use interface and voice command options

Dolby Audio 24W sound system for improved immersion

Metallic bezel-less design blends into contemporary décor

Doesn’t include QLED panel, slightly less vivid colors than others

Televisions under ₹30,000 offer an ideal mix of affordability and performance for Indian households. With the convenience of easy delivery and installation, Flipkart makes the buying process seamless. Whether you prefer LED displays, Android OS, or smart connectivity, there's a model that suits your needs. Upgrade your viewing space without overspending, and enjoy streaming, gaming, and watching with better clarity and features—all from trusted brands.

