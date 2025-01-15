Top Vacuum Cleaners Under Budget: The Great Republic Day Sale

Would you love to have your place spick and span with little or no effort? Vacuum cleaners are offered in styles from upright, handheld, to even full-on robot models. Strong suction helps in pushing dirt and dust out of carpets, rugs, and even onto hard floors. Be it pet hair, spilled crumbs, or just the usual dirt, vacuum cleaners make cleaning easier and provide consistent, deep cleaning results.

1. AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1600 Watts

Image Source- Amazon.in

This vacuum cleaner is a powerful and versatile cleaning solution for your home. With a robust 1600W motor and a 21.5 kPa suction power, it easily tackles both wet and dry messes. The vacuum cleaner also features a blower function for additional convenience, allowing you to blow out dust or debris from hard-to-reach areas.

Key Features:

Wet & Dry Functionality: Capable of handling both wet and dry messes, making it ideal for diverse cleaning tasks.

Blower Function: Blows away dust and debris from hard-to-reach areas like furniture or corners.

5 Meter Long Power Cord: Offers extended reach for cleaning larger areas without needing to switch outlets.

Heavy: At 7.8 kg, the vacuum can be somewhat bulky and heavy for extended use or carrying up stairs.

2. IBELL VC120YBPLUS Vacuum Cleaner

This vacuum cleaner is a versatile, powerful cleaning solution built up to handle both wet and dry cleaning tasks. Its 12-litre capacity barrel ensures you can clean longer without needing to empty the tank frequently.

Key Features:

1200W Motor: Strong suction power for efficient wet and dry cleaning.

Advanced Filter Technology: Traps dust and debris, improving indoor air quality.

1-Year Warranty: Provides peace of mind with a standard one-year warranty, plus an additional year upon registration.

Relatively Small Capacity: The 12L barrel may not be suitable for larger, more demanding cleaning tasks that require extended use.

3. INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 15 LTR Capacity, 1400W (Yellow)

The INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner promises powerful cleaning with a 1400W motor and a 15-litre tank capacity. Designed for use in homes, it easily handles both wet and dry cleaning tasks, from spills to dust. This vacuum cleaner features a blower function for quick and convenient removal of debris from hard-to-reach areas.

Key Features:

Blower Function: The blower allows for easy debris removal from areas like furniture or under cabinets.

HEPA Filter: Ensures efficient filtration of fine dust and improves indoor air quality.

Portable Design with Wheels: Easy to move around the house with its ergonomic and portable design.

Bulky Design: With a 15L tank, it may feel bulky and difficult to store in small spaces.

4. Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner (Grey)

The Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner provides powerful suction in a lightweight, cordless design. Engineered for home cleaning with pets, this vacuum features advanced filtration to capture allergens and expel cleaner air.

Key Features:

40-Minute Runtime: Offers up to 40 minutes of powerful cleaning on a single charge.

HEPA Filtration: Captures allergens and expels cleaner air, making it ideal for homes with pets.

Direct Drive Cleaner Head: Powerful suction for effective cleaning across both carpets and hard floors.

Small Bin Size: The 0.54L dust bin requires frequent emptying during larger cleaning sessions.

Are you ready to make cleaning less of a chore? An investment in both your home's cleanliness and your time, a vacuum cleaner can easily help take care of dirt, dust, and debris with less effort on your part, letting your home remain clean and healthy. You can opt for the traditional or join the league of smart, robotic cleaners. So, do you want a cleaner, more comfortable living space? A vacuum cleaner can help you achieve just that.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.