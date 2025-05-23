Top Wireless Earbuds Under ₹1000

Experience the freedom of wireless audio without breaking the bank. Flipkart offers a selection of wireless earbuds under ₹1000, perfect for music lovers and on-the-go listeners. These budget-friendly options provide decent sound quality, a comfortable fit, and essential features like Bluetooth connectivity. Whether you're commuting, working out, or relaxing, find the right pair on Flipkart to suit your needs and budget.

Step into rich sound and all-day comfort with the Noise Buds Vs102 Neo wireless earbuds. With a stylish finish and crisp audio, they’re designed to elevate your everyday listening. Consider these for a seamless, fashionable, and fuss-free audio experience.

Key features:

Up to 40 hours of playtime for long-lasting performance through daily use

Quad mic setup with environmental noise cancellation for clearer call quality

Low-latency mode helps reduce audio lag during videos or gaming

Bluetooth 5.3 allows quick pairing and consistent connectivity

Touch controls may lag slightly when fingers are wet

Enjoy deep bass, fast charging, and long playback with the BoAt Airdopes 161 wireless earbuds. Built for daily convenience, they work well during travel, workouts, and commutes. Indulge in immersive sound that keeps you going without frequent charging breaks.

Key features:

ASAP Charge delivers 180 minutes of playback with just 10 minutes of charging

40 hours of total playback supports full-week usage without recharging

IPX5 water resistance protects against splashes, sweat, and light rain

Feather-light build adds comfort for extended listening sessions

Charging case feels slightly bulky in tighter pockets

Stay connected and entertained with the newly launched Mivi Duopods B1 featuring reliable battery and HD calls. With AI noise cancellation and fast charging, it's built for multitasking. Try this sleek, powerful set for smarter and smoother everyday use.

Key features:

45 hours of total playtime allows days of uninterrupted music or calls

AI ENC improves voice clarity during calls in noisy environments

Fast charging offers quick top-ups when battery is low

Bluetooth 5.3 ensures smooth pairing and low latency connection

Bass output may feel mild for heavy bass enthusiasts

Power through your playlists with Boult Z60 earbuds offering excellent battery life and low latency. Whether you’re gaming or on calls, the performance stays crisp and reliable. Indulge in a well-rounded pair of earbuds designed and made in India.

Key features:

60 hours of battery life gives extended use between charges

Quad mic setup with ENC ensures clarity in work or casual calls

50ms ultra-low latency makes gaming and streaming feel more real-time

Striking powder blue finish adds a unique and stylish edge

Earbuds may feel slightly large for smaller ear canals

Affordable wireless earbuds are no longer a myth. With Flipkart's range under ₹1000, you can enjoy the convenience of tangle-free listening and hands-free calls. These earbuds are ideal for daily use, offering a balance between performance and price. Explore Flipkart's collection to find earbuds that match your style and audio preferences without stretching your wallet.

