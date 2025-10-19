Trendy Table and Ceiling Lamps – Top Picks on Myntra’s Diwali Sale

The use of lighting is important in ensuring the ideal atmosphere at home. Table and ceiling lamps do not just light up areas but they also serve as a piece of stylish furniture. Modern designs as well as handcrafted artistry can turn any room into a place to enjoy, with the help of the right lamp, and make it a comfortable, sophisticated, and welcoming place. As the Myntra Diwali Sale continues, up to 19 th October, now is the right moment to update your home decoration with exquisite and practical lighting fittings that match all interior designs.

Image Source – Myntra.com



Order Now

This wooden table lamp in a triangle shape and its design is a combination of a rugged and a modern geometric lamp. Its small size also enables it to fit bed side tables or even workstations and gives a warm ambient lighting. An elegant decision when it comes to a bit of sophistication.

Key Features:

Wooden structure offers durability and a natural look

Triangle shape adds modern geometric appeal

Warm light creates cozy and inviting ambiance

Compact size fits small spaces easily

May require careful handling to avoid scratches

Image Source – Myntra.com



Order Now

This stacked wooden lamp will add contemporary touch to your interiors with a very modern touch. Its design is special and it is a statement piece and offers functional lighting around the living or study space.

Key Features:

Stacked geometric design adds visual interest

Durable wood construction for long-lasting use

Soft light ensures comfortable illumination

Perfect for living rooms, study desks, or bedside

Wood may show minor surface marks over time

Image Source – Myntra.com



Order Now

These cluster lights are made of gold and bring a sense of luxury and style to any room. Their special chimney style is decorative and gives a wonderful effect of lighting in your place. Perfect in both the contemporary and traditional home.

Key Features:

Handcrafted design offers a premium and unique look

Gold-toned finish adds a touch of luxury

Cluster layout provides ambient lighting

Durable material ensures long-term use

May require careful cleaning to maintain shine

Image Source – Myntra.com



Order Now

This is an acrylic ceiling lamp, which is supposed to have a striking effect with white and blue coloring. It provides a even lighting and at the same time gives artistic appeal to your living or dining room. An ideal balance between the style and functionality.

Key Features:

Acrylic body ensures lightweight and durability

Unique white and blue design adds a contemporary look

Provides bright and even ceiling illumination

Easy to install for various room types

Acrylic surface may scratch if not handled carefully

Table/ceiling lamps are capable of reinventing your home decor and have a stylish appearance that gives beauty and functionality. These designs made of wooden material with geometrical designs and handcrafted luxury clusters are suitable across a wide variety of tastes and spaces. As Myntra Diwali Sale continues until 19 th October, it is the perfect moment to select lighting options that would make your home warmer, stylish and elegant. The lamps are versatile and can be uses to illuminate your interiors and make a stylish statement at the same time.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.