Tune In, Zone Out: Best TWS Earbuds to Grab During Flipkart Freedom Sale

Flipkart’s Freedom Sale (1st to 8th August) is the perfect moment to upgrade your audio game without spending too much. Whether you're a music lover, gamer, or someone who needs crisp calls on the go, these wireless earbuds tick all the right boxes. With long battery life, crystal-clear audio, and stylish looks, they offer premium performance at budget prices. Let’s explore the top 4 earbuds you can shop right now and enjoy seamless sound like never before.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

The boAt Airdopes Alpha delivers a well-balanced sound with deep bass and clear highs. With 13mm drivers and dual ENx mics, it ensures top-quality calls and music. Designed for everyday users, its Beast Mode offers low-latency performance for casual gaming or video watching, and the 35-hour battery keeps you unplugged for days.

Key Features:

35 hours of total playback

ENx noise-reducing dual mics

Beast Mode for low latency

13mm drivers for powerful sound

Quick pairing and Type-C charging

Not ideal for heavy gaming due to higher latency than gaming TWS.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

The TRIGGR Kraken X1 is designed for the gamer in you. With just 40ms latency and quad-mic ENC, it delivers lag-free audio and sharp voice quality during long gaming sessions. It also features a digital battery display so you’re never caught off guard. A strong 40-hour battery backup makes it a reliable everyday performer, too.

Key Features:

40ms ultra-low latency for gaming

Quad mic ENC for crystal-clear calls

Digital battery level display

Up to 40 hours of playtime

Bluetooth v5.3 for stable connection

Fit may feel bulky for users with smaller ears.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

For those who want premium features at a budget, Trukee Buds F1 Ultra packs a serious punch. It offers Spatial Audio for immersive sound, a whopping 60 hours of battery life, and 13mm drivers for booming bass. Multi-mode support allows users to switch between gaming, music, and movie modes effortlessly, making it a great all-in-one option.

Key Features:

Massive 60 hours total playtime

Spatial Audio for cinematic sound

13mm dynamic drivers

Gaming, Music & Movie sound modes

Ergonomic fit for all-day comfort

The charging case feels slightly bulky for pocket carry.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

Designed with gamers in mind, the Number Super Buds Pro GT99 offers stunning looks and performance. With just 35ms latency and RGB lights, it’s made to impress. Dual pairing lets you connect to two devices at once, and the 4-mic ENC ensures crystal-clear voice chats while gaming or working. It's 50-hour battery life completes the package.

Key Features:

35ms ultra-low latency

Dual device pairing

RGB gaming lights

4 mic ENC for clear calls

50 hours of battery life

RGB lights may drain the battery faster during longer use.

It does not matter which type of earbud you are after, whether it is the overall quality of boAt Airdopes Alpha, gaming-focused TRIGGR Kraken X1, the amazing battery and Spatial Audio of truke Buds F1 Ultra, or the RGB-powered gaming features of Number GT99-- all are excellent value. They suit various demands and have all the features you may expect in more expensive versions. And they are even more budget-friendly during the Flipkart Freedom Sale (1st to 8th August). I suppose in this case, if you have held off upgrading your audio equipment, now is the time. So what are you waiting for? Get your ideal match on to them lest they sell out.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.