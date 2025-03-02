Unmissable Offers on Top Headphones at Myntra Birthday Blast Sale

Want to buy the top headphones to take your listening experience to the next level? Now is the perfect time to acquire your desired headphones! Myntra Birthday Blast Sale from 1st March to 11th March offers you massive discounts on best-selling headphones from popular brands like BOULT AUDIO, JBL, Sony, and NOISE. No matter if you require pure sound for music, extended battery life for calls, or maximum comfort for all-day wear, these headphones offer it all. Let's discuss the best picks and help you decide on the best one!

1. BOULT AUDIO Mustang Q On-Ear Headphones

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Audio enthusiasts and bass fanatics can find their ideal sound experience in BOULT AUDIO Mustang Q headphones. Because engineers paid attention to audio fidelity and comfort, these headphones provide an excellent sound experience for all types of listeners.

Key Features:

Deep Bass & HD Sound: Enjoy rich audio with crystal clear trebles and deep bass.

40mm Drivers: Enjoy top-notch sound quality with mids and highs in perfect balance.

Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity: Streamline faster and with strong signals.

20-Hour Playtime: Roll continuously throughout the day with no battery die-offs.

This absence of active noise cancellation is perhaps a curse for clients who require complete sound isolation.

2. JBL Black Tune 770NC On-Ear Bluetooth Headset

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

JBL has established itself for delivering top-notch sound quality, which JBL Tune 770NC continues by maintaining this standard. Music enthusiasts seeking enduring battery performance will find the JBL Tunes 770NC headset perfect because it can operate for 70 continuous hours.

Key Features:

Active Noise Cancellation: Cancels ambient noise for a complete experience.

70 Hours Playtime: Stream non-stop music and calls without frequent recharging.

Fast Pair & Multi-Connect: Instantly switch between devices.

It delivers potent bass sounds from the JBL Pure Bass system that intensify your musical beats.

Travel convenience suffers from the lack of a feature that allows for collapsable earpieces.

3. Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

The industry-standard company Sony demonstrates excellence through its WH-CH520 model, which delivers top-tier audio quality with prolonged battery usage periods. This item represents the best option for those requiring satisfactory comfort combined with exceptional durability and unmatched audio quality.

Key Features:

50. Hours Playtime: Excellent for long car rides and binge-listening marathons.

DSEE Upscale Technology: Reverses compressed music files to deliver richer sound.

Lightweight & Comfortable: Fitted for non-fatiguing, all-day wear.

Bluetooth multi-point connectivity: Easily switch between multiple devices.

The headphones lack a wired option, which will be quite inconvenient for some who sometimes need wired inputs.

4. NOISE Black Two On-the-Ear Headphones

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

For those on a budget who also want great sound and longevity, the NOISE Black Two headsets are outstanding value. Providing 50 hours of battery power, these offer uninterrupted use all day for fun and work calls.

Key Benefits:

50 Hours Playtime: Enjoy uninterrupted usage for days off on one charge.

Solid Bass & Clarity on Vocals: Ideal for musicians and crisp phone call clarity.

Soft Ear Pads: Catering to hours of comfort and no earache.

Voice Assistant Support: Easily control your calls and music without putting your hands to work.

The active noise cancellation in these headphones is not present, and that might be a deal-breaker for some.

The Myntra Birthday Blast Sale (March 1–March 11) is the perfect time to upgrade your headphones at prices that cannot be matched. If BOULT AUDIO's deep bass, JBL's noise-canceling, Sony's comfort, or NOISE's affordability is your thing, there's a perfect fit for everyone.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.