Wireless Earbuds at Best Prices from Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025)

Wireless earbuds are available at lower prices during the Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025). These audio devices offer comfort, good sound quality, and hands-free convenience. They are suitable for music, calls, and travel. The sale includes options with noise cancellation and long battery life. It is a good time to invest in daily tech essentials at better rates.

Designed for everyday performance, the Realme Buds T110 blend impressive battery life with crisp audio clarity and convenient touch controls. With a 38-hour total playtime and AI Environmental Noise Cancellation for calls, they make daily usage seamless, whether you’re in transit or on a call. The ergonomic design ensures secure comfort all day.

Key Features:

38 hours of total playtime with a fast-charging case

AI ENC delivers clear voice during calls by cutting ambient noise

10mm dynamic bass drivers for rich and punchy audio output

Instant connectivity via Bluetooth with realme Link customization options

Lacks multi-point connectivity for pairing multiple devices simultaneously

JBL brings immersive sound and noise-cancelling power with the Tune 245NC. These earbuds feature up to 48 hours of playback with speed charging and Bluetooth 5.3LE support for faster connectivity. Active Noise Cancelling and Ambient Aware modes offer a balanced experience for commuting or unwinding at home.

Key Features:

Active Noise Cancellation with up to 48-hour battery life

Ambient Aware and TalkThru modes for flexible listening control

Speed Charge gives hours of use with a quick top-up

Bluetooth 5.3LE ensures fast and stable pairing connection

Slightly bulkier case design compared to minimalistic newer rivals

Built for the bass lover, the Airdopes 163 from boAt delivers a powerful sound with its 13mm drivers and signature ENx technology for crisp calling. With 50 hours of playback and Insta Wake N’ Pair feature, they’re perfect for extended listening sessions or on-the-go productivity.

Key Features:

50 hours of playtime with ASAP fast charge feature support

ENx tech suppresses background noise during voice and video calls

13mm audio drivers produce strong bass and clear mids

Ergonomic fit with IPX5 water resistance for workouts and outdoors

May feel slightly snug during long continuous use periods

With 49dB Active Noise Cancellation and sliding volume control, the OnePlus Buds 3 deliver a premium listening experience that’s smooth and highly immersive. Tailored for audiophiles and multitaskers alike, they combine high-fidelity audio, intuitive touch controls, and long-lasting battery—all in a sleek, minimalistic design.

Key Features:

49dB ANC eliminates distractions for focused listening sessions

Sliding volume control adds ease without reaching for your phone

Dual drivers deliver punchy bass with treble clarity and depth

Up to 44 hours total battery life with the charging case

Best performance when paired with OnePlus ecosystem and devices

