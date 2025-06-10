Elevate Your Walls – Discover Artful Finds in Myntra’s End of Reason Sale
A curated selection of wall décor that brings style, warmth, and personality to your interiors through handcrafted textures, abstract art, and easy-to-use design. With Myntra End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June buy your favourite at lowest prices guarantted.
Wall décor is more than just a finishing touch—it shapes the atmosphere of a room and adds personality to your living space. From handcrafted weaves to printed art, textured panels to simple stickers, the right pieces can create depth, warmth, or even a dramatic statement. Whether you lean toward bohemian, modern, or neutral aesthetics, this selection offers a variety of styles to match different tastes. With easy-to-install options and thoughtful designs, these décor pieces are an effortless way to refresh your walls and bring new energy into your home environment.
1. Warmingo De Macrame Green & White Wall Hangings
Image source - Myntra.com
Add a soft, handcrafted touch to your space with these macrame wall hangings in a refreshing green and white palette. Perfect for bringing warmth and texture to plain walls. Indulge in this piece to elevate your home’s boho charm.
Key features
- Hand-knotted macrame for artisanal detailing
- Green and white tones that complement natural interiors
- Lightweight and easy to hang
- Ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, or creative corners
- May require occasional dusting to maintain appearance
2. Zhupuk Black & Yellow Textured Crystal Wall Hangings
Image source - Myntra.com
Infuse bold contrast and dimension into your room with this textured wall hanging in black and yellow. Featuring crystal-like elements, it adds drama and uniqueness to modern spaces. Consider it a statement piece for eye-catching interiors.
Key features
- Striking black and yellow colour contrast
- Textured surface for added depth
- Crystal-like detailing for a luxurious look
- Best suited for contemporary or artistic interiors
- Might not blend well with softer or minimalist themes
3. CVANU Beige & Brown 2 Pieces Flowers Wall Sticker
Image source - Myntra.com
Create a subtle floral accent with this two-piece sticker set in soft beige and brown tones. The peel-and-stick design makes it perfect for an easy, no-damage makeover. Add it to bring natural elegance to your wall without the hassle.
Key features
- Set of two stickers with floral design
- Neutral beige and brown hues for soft decor
- Easy peel-and-stick application
- No tools or nails required
- Adhesive may lose strength on textured walls
4. 999Store Grey & Black Canvas Abstract Wall Paintings
Image source - Myntra.com
Add visual intrigue to your room with these canvas paintings featuring bold grey and black abstract forms. Designed to bring a touch of modern sophistication to empty walls. Choose them to express your love for minimal yet impactful art.
Key features
- Printed on durable canvas for lasting quality
- Grey and black tones for a modern feel
- Abstract design suits minimalist aesthetics
- Ready to hang and easy to maintain
- Canvas may warp slightly in high humidity
Decorating your walls is an essential part of curating a space that feels personal, inviting, and complete. The right wall accents can transform even the simplest corners into visually engaging areas. Whether you prefer structured abstracts, bold colours, natural textures, or gentle florals, each piece in this selection has been designed to elevate interiors without overwhelming them. They serve as both functional décor and artistic expression, offering you a chance to define your space with creativity and ease. A well-chosen wall piece can shift the tone of your home and leave a lasting impression.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
