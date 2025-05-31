Embrace Comfort and Style: Top Double Bed Dohars on Myntra

Refresh your bedroom with stylish and comfortable dohars. Myntra brings you a curated collection of high-quality double bed dohars from top home brands that perfectly blend functionality with fashion. Whether you prefer vibrant floral prints or subtle tones, these dohars are designed for every mood and space. With breathable fabrics, elegant patterns, and durable stitching, you can transform your sleeping experience with ease. Discover these must-have bedding essentials, exclusively available on Myntra for a cozy, elevated bedroom vibe.

Below given are the some best 4 Dohar you should must buy.

Image Source:Myntra.com



Order Now

The URBAN SPACE Blue Floral Dohar is crafted from soft microfiber cotton, offering a reversible design with vibrant prints. Its lightweight nature makes it perfect for summer nights and air-conditioned rooms, ensuring comfort without overheating.

Key Features:

Material: Microfiber cotton

Reversible design with floral prints

Lightweight and breathable

Machine washable for easy care

May not provide sufficient warmth during colder months.

Image Source:Myntra.com



Order Now

DDecor's Burgundy & Grey Dohar combines elegance with functionality. Made with 120 GSM fabric, it offers a soft touch and is suitable for summer use. The dual-tone design adds a sophisticated flair to your bedroom decor.

Key Features:

Material: High-quality cotton

Dual-tone burgundy and grey design

Lightweight 120 GSM fabric

Easy to maintain and durable

Limited color options may not suit all preferences.

Image Source:Myntra.com



Order Now

The CURIOUS LIFESTYLE Dohar features a charming pink and blue floral print on 150 GSM cotton, ensuring both comfort and style. Its breathable fabric makes it ideal for warm nights, while the vibrant design enhances your bedroom's ambiance.

Key Features:

Material: 100% cotton

Floral pink and blue print

150 GSM for optimal comfort

Suitable for summer and AC rooms

The bright floral design may not appeal to those preferring minimalist aesthetics.

Image Source:Myntra.com



Order Now

ELAN DREAMS presents a cream and red floral dohar made from 110 GSM cotton, perfect for air-conditioned rooms. Its subtle design and lightweight fabric provide a cozy experience without compromising on style.

Key Features:

Material: Soft cotton

Elegant cream and red floral pattern

110 GSM suitable for AC environments

Easy to fold and store

May be too light for those seeking heavier bedding options.

Choosing the right dohar enhances your sleeping experience, especially during warmer months or in air-conditioned settings. The URBAN SPACE Blue Floral Dohar offers vibrant designs with breathable comfort. D Decor's Burgundy & Grey variant brings a touch of elegance with its dual-tone fabric. For those who appreciate floral patterns, CURIOUS LIFESTYLE's Pink & Blue Dohar is a delightful choice, while ELAN DREAMS provides subtle sophistication with its Cream & Red design. Each of these options, available on Myntra, caters to different aesthetic preferences and comfort needs, ensuring there's a perfect dohar for every home.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.