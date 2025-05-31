Embrace Comfort and Style: Top Double Bed Dohars on Myntra
Discover the perfect blend of comfort and elegance with these top-rated double bed dohars on Myntra. Ideal for all seasons, they promise cozy nights and stylish bedroom aesthetics.
Refresh your bedroom with stylish and comfortable dohars. Myntra brings you a curated collection of high-quality double bed dohars from top home brands that perfectly blend functionality with fashion. Whether you prefer vibrant floral prints or subtle tones, these dohars are designed for every mood and space. With breathable fabrics, elegant patterns, and durable stitching, you can transform your sleeping experience with ease. Discover these must-have bedding essentials, exclusively available on Myntra for a cozy, elevated bedroom vibe.
Below given are the some best 4 Dohar you should must buy.
URBAN SPACE: Blue Floral Summer Double Bed Dohar
The URBAN SPACE Blue Floral Dohar is crafted from soft microfiber cotton, offering a reversible design with vibrant prints. Its lightweight nature makes it perfect for summer nights and air-conditioned rooms, ensuring comfort without overheating.
Key Features:
- Material: Microfiber cotton
- Reversible design with floral prints
- Lightweight and breathable
- Machine washable for easy care
- May not provide sufficient warmth during colder months.
DDecor: Burgundy & Grey Summer 120 GSM Double Bed Dohar
DDecor's Burgundy & Grey Dohar combines elegance with functionality. Made with 120 GSM fabric, it offers a soft touch and is suitable for summer use. The dual-tone design adds a sophisticated flair to your bedroom decor.
Key Features:
- Material: High-quality cotton
- Dual-tone burgundy and grey design
- Lightweight 120 GSM fabric
- Easy to maintain and durable
- Limited color options may not suit all preferences.
CURIOUS LIFESTYLE: Pink & Blue Floral Printed 150 GSM Cotton Double Bed Dohar
The CURIOUS LIFESTYLE Dohar features a charming pink and blue floral print on 150 GSM cotton, ensuring both comfort and style. Its breathable fabric makes it ideal for warm nights, while the vibrant design enhances your bedroom's ambiance.
Key Features:
- Material: 100% cotton
- Floral pink and blue print
- 150 GSM for optimal comfort
- Suitable for summer and AC rooms
- The bright floral design may not appeal to those preferring minimalist aesthetics.
ELAN DREAMS: Cream & Red Floral Cotton AC Room 110 GSM Double Bed Dohar
ELAN DREAMS presents a cream and red floral dohar made from 110 GSM cotton, perfect for air-conditioned rooms. Its subtle design and lightweight fabric provide a cozy experience without compromising on style.
Key Features:
- Material: Soft cotton
- Elegant cream and red floral pattern
- 110 GSM suitable for AC environments
- Easy to fold and store
- May be too light for those seeking heavier bedding options.
Choosing the right dohar enhances your sleeping experience, especially during warmer months or in air-conditioned settings. The URBAN SPACE Blue Floral Dohar offers vibrant designs with breathable comfort. D Decor's Burgundy & Grey variant brings a touch of elegance with its dual-tone fabric. For those who appreciate floral patterns, CURIOUS LIFESTYLE's Pink & Blue Dohar is a delightful choice, while ELAN DREAMS provides subtle sophistication with its Cream & Red design. Each of these options, available on Myntra, caters to different aesthetic preferences and comfort needs, ensuring there's a perfect dohar for every home.
