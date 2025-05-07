Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale is here from 1st to 8th May with mind-blowing offers of up to 80%! It's time to get ready with your sportswear. We have curated top-rated men's running shoes by renowned brands such as WROGN, Campus, HRX, and Red Tape that offer fashion, comfort, and performance for your next run or everyday outing.

Designed for the man of today, WROGN's Woven Design Running Shoes bring style-conscious flair in ventilation construction. Great for gym exercises and daily wear, the shoes update your stride. These shoes combine strong materials with everyday comfort, allowing all-day wear suitable for the modern man who wants stylish movement.

Key Features:

Maximum airflow with perforated woven upper.

Light movement with light sole.

Cushioned footbed for all-day comfort.

Slip-resistant outsole for stability.

Good looks are appropriate for street or gym wear.

Suitable arch support may not be provided for distance running.

NORTH PLUS Lace-Up Running Shoes are an athletic blend with workable performance. They are designed for everyday running and heavy usage and have a cushioning shock-absorbing bottom and a supportive bottom. With their workhorse lace-up construction and daily usage look, they move from track to town. Durable for men requiring function without sacrificing style.

Key Features:

Shock-absorbing cushioning in the midsole.

Breathable mesh upper for cool ventilation.

Durable rubber outsole with superior traction.

Slip-resistant, lace-up shoe for easy fitting.

Gym or casual wear look.

Wider and heavier than other runners in the same category.

Lean, light, and performance-driven—HRX by Hrithik Roshan does it right with these Black Mesh Running Shoes. The non-marking sole doesn't leave any scuffs behind, and the ventilating mesh dries out feet. From the treadmill to the pavement, these shoes bring style and comfort along with the back-up of athletic precision and celebrity-inspired popularity.

Key Features:

Non-marking sole for indoor use without leaving scuffs.

Lightweight mesh for better ventilation.

Streamlined black design suitable for most wardrobes.

Heel support is fine for short runs.

Flexible construction for unimpeded foot movement.

Cushioning is sparse and might not attract runners who have joint problems.

Uniting value and functionality, Red Tape's Mesh Running Shoes are designed to be comfortable. For starters or weekend joggers, it has a breathable mesh upper, ergonomic shape, and lightweight sole. Good everyday use with sporty fashion makes them a good choice for men who are always in-transit and budget-friendly.

Key Features:

The mesh upper facilitates air flow.

Ergonomic shape allows natural movement.

Lightweight sole for effortless walking.

Simple to clean and maintain.

Value-for-money pricing.

Excludes high-end support features of high-end models.

Whether you're an avid runner, a leisure jogger, or simply a sneaker buff looking to take your shoe game up a notch, these top men's running shoes do it all—style, comfort, and performance. With the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale from 1st to 8th May and with discounts of up to 80%, the timing is perfect to invest in shoes that suit your lifestyle and your pocket. Do not let this opportunity go waste—shop wisely, step smart, and run ahead in style.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.