Best 4 Men's Sneakers to Grab at Myntra FWD Sale (28th–30th April)
Grab the trendiest men's sneakers at the Myntra FWD Sale! Featuring stylish and lightweight picks from Red Tape, RUN SEVEN, Glitchez, and Puma, your perfect everyday pair awaits.
Prepare to level up your sneaker game at the Myntra FWD Sale from 28th to 30th April! Be it lightweight, textured, casual, or sporty, the best brands such as Red Tape, RUN SEVEN, glitchez, and Puma have got you covered. This is your best opportunity to pick up the most awesome sneakers at prices that cannot be beaten. Take a step into comfort, fashion, and unbeatable offers—because your wardrobe needs a fresh step this season!
1. Red Tape Men Textured Lace-Up Sneakers
Require a winning combination of style and comfort? The Red Tape Men Textured Lace-Up Sneakers deliver. Its sleek textured design and rugged lace-up closure, the sneakers perfectly suited for weekend wear or office casual Fridays. Show up looking great, and ensure your shoe game is totally on.
Key Features
- Stylish textured upper for a premium look
- Durable lace-up closure for a secure fit
- Cushioned footbed for all-day comfort
- Lightweight build for easy movement
- Versatile style—works with casual and semi-formal outfits
- Needs some break-in time to soften
2. RUN SEVEN Men's Perforations Lightweight Sneakers
Experience superior foot support through the UNIT RUN SEVEN Perforations Men's Lightweight Athletics Shoes. These sneakers provide optimal flexibility alongside breathability which makes them suitable for daily walks and errands or any type of casual outing. Its present-day perforated aesthetics serves dual purposes by creating a fashionable style and maintaining foot temperature comfort all day long.
Key Features
- Breathable perforated design to keep feet cool
- Super lightweight, ideal for daily use
- Soft cushioned insole for enhanced comfort
- Flexible sole for better foot movement
- Sleek, minimalistic design that suits every style
- Less durable on rough outdoor surfaces
3. Glitchez Men PU Sneakers
Step up your style with Glitchez Men PU Sneakers. With its trendy design and PU fabric that makes a splash wherever you go, these cool kicks are your best friend on a college day out or a casual hangout. These sneakers give you the fashionable, young look that's always in vogue.
Key Features
- Trendy PU leather finish for a fashionable look
- Strong stitching enhances durability
- Comfortable padded interior for long wear
- Easy to clean and maintain, shiny
- Great for casual and semi-formal outfits
- PU material can feel hot in very warm weather
4. Puma Adults-Court Shatter Casual Sneakers
Fashion meets sporty in the Puma Adults-Court Shatter Casual Sneakers. Like other Puma products these sneakers deliver supreme comfort and standard quality while providing a new stylish perspective to your everyday outfit. The sneakers will keep you prepared whether you need court attire or want to spend time with friends.
Key Features
- Sporty and dynamic Puma design
- Shock-absorbing sole for better performance
- Comfortable foam cushioning
- Premium quality material for long-lasting wear
- Perfect for both athletic and casual use
- Slightly narrow fit—consider sizing up if needed
Myntra FWD Sale on 28th and 30th April is the ideal time to pick up the freshest sneakers that blend comfort, durability, and high-fashion looks. Whether it's street-tough with Red Tape, airy lightness with RUN SEVEN, street smarts with glitchez, or sports-chic cool with Puma, there is a sneaker to match your mood and your need. Don't miss these offers—redo your shoe wardrobe and stride confidently into the season with the ideal new pair.
