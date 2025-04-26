Prepare to level up your sneaker game at the Myntra FWD Sale from 28th to 30th April! Be it lightweight, textured, casual, or sporty, the best brands such as Red Tape, RUN SEVEN, glitchez, and Puma have got you covered. This is your best opportunity to pick up the most awesome sneakers at prices that cannot be beaten. Take a step into comfort, fashion, and unbeatable offers—because your wardrobe needs a fresh step this season!

Require a winning combination of style and comfort? The Red Tape Men Textured Lace-Up Sneakers deliver. Its sleek textured design and rugged lace-up closure, the sneakers perfectly suited for weekend wear or office casual Fridays. Show up looking great, and ensure your shoe game is totally on.

Key Features

Stylish textured upper for a premium look

Durable lace-up closure for a secure fit

Cushioned footbed for all-day comfort

Lightweight build for easy movement

Versatile style—works with casual and semi-formal outfits

Needs some break-in time to soften

Experience superior foot support through the UNIT RUN SEVEN Perforations Men's Lightweight Athletics Shoes. These sneakers provide optimal flexibility alongside breathability which makes them suitable for daily walks and errands or any type of casual outing. Its present-day perforated aesthetics serves dual purposes by creating a fashionable style and maintaining foot temperature comfort all day long.

Key Features

Breathable perforated design to keep feet cool

Super lightweight, ideal for daily use

Soft cushioned insole for enhanced comfort

Flexible sole for better foot movement

Sleek, minimalistic design that suits every style

Less durable on rough outdoor surfaces

Step up your style with Glitchez Men PU Sneakers. With its trendy design and PU fabric that makes a splash wherever you go, these cool kicks are your best friend on a college day out or a casual hangout. These sneakers give you the fashionable, young look that's always in vogue.

Key Features

Trendy PU leather finish for a fashionable look

Strong stitching enhances durability

Comfortable padded interior for long wear

Easy to clean and maintain, shiny

Great for casual and semi-formal outfits

PU material can feel hot in very warm weather

Fashion meets sporty in the Puma Adults-Court Shatter Casual Sneakers. Like other Puma products these sneakers deliver supreme comfort and standard quality while providing a new stylish perspective to your everyday outfit. The sneakers will keep you prepared whether you need court attire or want to spend time with friends.

Key Features

Sporty and dynamic Puma design

Shock-absorbing sole for better performance

Comfortable foam cushioning

Premium quality material for long-lasting wear

Perfect for both athletic and casual use

Slightly narrow fit—consider sizing up if needed

Myntra FWD Sale on 28th and 30th April is the ideal time to pick up the freshest sneakers that blend comfort, durability, and high-fashion looks. Whether it's street-tough with Red Tape, airy lightness with RUN SEVEN, street smarts with glitchez, or sports-chic cool with Puma, there is a sneaker to match your mood and your need. Don't miss these offers—redo your shoe wardrobe and stride confidently into the season with the ideal new pair.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.