Best Women’s Ethnic Juttis & Mojaris for Weddings & Festive Looks

Classic fashion is everlasting, and there could be nothing to finish an ethnic outfit like a pair of well-made women's juttis or mojaris. These shoes are available on Amazon and combine the classic sophistication, the ornate detailing, and the comfort that one needs daily. These juttis can be worn during a wedding or any other festival, or just on a regular day, and they complement every outfit. Every pair is a perfect blend of tradition and the latest fashion, whether it is handmade or a masterpiece of embroidery. We will see some of the most beautiful ethnic juttis on women.

Image Source- Amazon.in



Order Now

XE Looks Handcrafted Embellished Green Jutti gives you a royal appearance to your ethnic outfit. This jutti is decorated with pearls and twisted beads, and it is ideal during a special occasion or even a traditional event.

Key Features:

Handcrafted with pearl and bead detailing

Soft inner lining for comfort

Slip-on style for convenience

Traditional Punjabi jutti design

Perfect for weddings, festivals, and parties

The embellishments may require gentle handling to avoid damage.

Image Source- Amazon.in



Order Now

The JM LOOKS Embellished Jutti Handcrafted with Comfort is a blend of ethnicism and comfort. These are well-crafted pairs of shoes where the threadwork is elaborate and therefore can be used in weddings, parties, or even everyday ethnic attire.

Key Features:

Elegant handcrafted embroidery

Lightweight and comfortable fit

Durable sole for daily wear

Beautifully designed for festive occasions

Versatile pairing with ethnic or fusion outfits

It may not be suitable for long outdoor use.

Image Source- Amazon.in



Order Now

SilverArrow Designer Embroidered Mojari is like a showstopper with its exquisite stonework and fine design. Made with a feminine touch of glitz and glamour, it is a combination of classic designs and modern style.

Key Features:

Designer embroidery with stone embellishments

Comfortable inner lining

Attractive and modern ethnic appeal

Durable handcrafted construction

Ideal for festive and wedding wear

Stone detailing may loosen with rough handling.

Image Source- Amazon.in



Order Now

The DFR Women Rajasthani Embroidered Punjabi Mojari is the perfect way to bring the traditional Rajasthan to your wardrobe. It is beautifully made by hand, with colorful embroideries and playful payal-like design.

Key Features:

Traditional Rajasthani embroidery

Soft sole for comfort

Colorful and vibrant threadwork

Easy slip-on style

Perfect for festive and casual ethnic wear

It may not offer a strong grip on smooth surfaces.

The juttis and mojaris of these women on Amazon may be embellished with pearls, colored with Rajasthani styles, or feature rainbow designs, but they always look beautiful, just like the traditional footwear. The XE Looks Green Jutti has a glamorous beaded embellishment, and the JM LOOKS Jutti has an everyday fancy appearance. To the people who believe in sparkling, SilverArrow Mojari provides a glitter to any outfit, and DFR Rajasthani Mojari has colorful embroideries that celebrate culture. They are a combination of traditional artistry and comfort, so they can be used to wear during weddings, party events, and in everyday use too. Get into vintage elegance - since each piece of clothing needs a pinch of vintage.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.