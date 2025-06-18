Buy Heels for Everyday Wear under ₹400 at Flipkart June Epic Sale (12–18 June 2025)

Flipkart’s June Epic Sale, happening from 12 to 18 June 2025, is the perfect time to upgrade your everyday footwear collection without spending a fortune. Explore a wide variety of heels sandals under ₹400 that combine style and comfort effortlessly. Whether you're dressing up for work, casual outings, or a quick coffee run, these affordable heels make sure you look chic while staying comfortable all day long.

Black heels that blend elegance and everyday ease, offering a subtle lift with a sleek silhouette. Ideal for work, dinners, or small events where comfort and simplicity matter, these sandals bring understated style to your closet and remain versatile across seasons.

Key features:

Classic black tone matches with formal or semi-casual outfits easily

Sturdy block heel ensures better balance and comfort while walking

Slip-on design saves time without compromising on fit

Smooth synthetic upper with closed back for structured support

Not suited for extended walking or very high-impact wear

White heels with a refined look, these are designed to add a graceful charm to your ensemble. Perfect for light occasions, brunches or festive get-togethers, they pair beautifully with both modern and traditional wear for a clean, polished finish.

Key features:

Chic white shade adds brightness and pairs well with light-toned outfits

Medium-height heel offers added height without discomfort

Open-toe style enhances breathability and showcases pedicured feet

Adjustable buckle strap helps in achieving a secure and flattering fit

White may require frequent cleaning to maintain its fresh appeal

Red heels that make a confident statement while offering balanced elevation and bold flair. Designed for moments that call for impact without sacrificing ease, these sandals add an eye-catching detail to your look and elevate even the simplest outfits.

Key features:

Bold red color adds vibrancy and stands out in both day and evening looks

Mid-rise block heel adds height while remaining easy to walk in

Synthetic lining ensures comfort through moderate wear

Easy slip-on construction ideal for quick dressing

Bright shade may limit pairing with neutral or everyday outfits

White heels crafted with a contemporary touch, ideal for festive settings or occasions that call for elegance. Their structured yet light build offers comfort with an elevated style, and they make an excellent choice for celebrations or summer events.

Key features:

Crisp white finish gives an elegant, modern appeal to ethnic or western wear

Secure ankle strap provides a snug fit and ankle support

Medium block heel offers the perfect combination of lift and stability

Smooth synthetic build allows easy wipe-clean maintenance

Heel height may feel slightly elevated for all-day walking

From sleek designs to comfortable soles, the collection of heel sandals under ₹400 on Flipkart is ideal for everyday wear. During the Flipkart June Epic Sale from 12 to 18 June 2025, you can shop from stylish and affordable options that match any outfit and occasion. Don’t miss this opportunity to refresh your wardrobe with fashionable footwear that won’t hurt your budget. Start browsing now and find your perfect pair during this exciting Flipkart sale.

