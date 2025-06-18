Buy Sports Shoes under ₹400 at Flipkart June Epic Sale (12–18 June 2025)

The Flipkart June Epic Sale from 12 to 18 June 2025 brings unbeatable prices on men’s sports shoes. If you're building your fitness routine or need new footwear for daily wear, this is the perfect time to upgrade. Priced under ₹400, these options blend comfort, durability, and function without straining your wallet. Flipkart offers a wide range of trusted brands and styles to help you stay active and stylish all day long.

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

Comfortable and supportive shoes for both walking and running, designed for casual wear with a modern edge. These versatile shoes offer reliable cushioning and a modern build to keep up with your daily movement and spontaneous workouts.

Key features:

Flexible sole design for smooth movement and better grip across different surfaces

Lightweight build with breathable upper for extended comfort throughout the day

Slip-on construction for easy wear and hassle-free removal anytime

Neutral white tone to pair well with activewear and casual looks

Not ideal for rugged outdoor terrains or demanding trail runs

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

Knitted grey casual shoes crafted for light workouts and walks, combining sporty aesthetics with breathable material. They deliver the softness of socks with the stability of shoes, perfect for active casual wearers.

Key features:

Knitted mesh upper ensures airflow and prevents sweat build-up during long wear

Textured sole provides basic traction and grip for urban surfaces

Padded insole for extra cushioning and arch support over long hours

Sleek minimalist design pairs well with joggers and everyday casuals

Lacks the rigid sole support needed for long runs or gym-heavy routines

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

Stylish black running shoes offering trendy looks and functionality, ideal for light running, walking, or athleisure wear. Built with comfort-focused construction, these shoes support a balanced stride and are easy to style.

Key features:

Durable outer construction helps withstand frequent movement and daily activity

Soft foam cushioning helps with shock absorption and foot fatigue prevention

Easy lace-up design allows snug fit and quick adjustments

Understated sporty design blends well with both casual and athletic outfits

Might lack endurance features for long-distance or intensive training sessions

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

Dynamic sneakers in grey-orange designed for running, gym sessions, and outdoor training, offering a sporty yet bold appearance. These shoes combine energy-returning soles with a trendy finish, making them gym-friendly and style-conscious.

Key features:

Cushioned sole reduces foot fatigue and improves energy return in every step

Contrasting color panels add vibrancy and statement appeal to workouts

Synthetic upper adds lightness, durability, and easy maintenance

Designed for everyday workouts, casual wear, and short outdoor activities

Not built for extreme sports or uneven, rocky outdoor paths

From workouts to daily walks, the right pair of shoes makes all the difference. Flipkart’s June Epic Sale, live from 12 to 18 June 2025, features men’s sports shoes under ₹400 that deliver comfort, performance, and affordability. Browse through a curated collection and make your purchase with confidence. These limited-time offers ensure that you can stay fit and fashionable while sticking to a budget. Don’t miss out on these great deals.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.