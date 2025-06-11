Chic, Classic, Comfortable – Discover the New Mary Janes at the Myntra End of Reason Sale

Step into a world where charm meets sophistication with our latest Mary Janes Collection for Women. This timeless style has been beautiful eversince with contemporary elements like block heels, square and pointed toes, elegant strap designs, and modern materials. Whether you're looking to elevate your office wear, add flair to casual outfits, or bring vintage elegance to a special occasion, these Mary Janes offer the perfect balance of fashion and function. With up to 60% off at Myntra End of Reason Sale, now is the ideal time to embrace these versatile staples. Discover styles from Lavie, Carlton London, SHUZ TOUCH, and Street Style Store today.

The Lavie Women Square Toe Block Heel Mary Janes blend timeless elegance with modern comfort. Designed for the fashion-forward woman, these shoes feature a stylish square toe and sturdy block heel. Ideal for both work and outings, they offer a chic look without compromising on support or wearability.

Comes with block heels that ensure comfort and balance for all-day wear with square toe Design that offers a modern, sophisticated look.

Provides adjustable strap to give it a more secure and customised fit

Pairs well with formal, casual, or workwear offering a versatile design

May require a few wears to fully soften and conform to the foot.

Step into timeless elegance with the Carlton London Round Toe Block Heeled Mary Janes. Perfectly balancing classic design with modern comfort, these versatile shoes are an ideal choice for both professional and casual wear. Featuring a charming Mary Jane strap and a stable block heel, they offer the ideal mix of style, support, and sophistication for the modern woman on the go.

Comes with block heel that provides stability and ease for all-day wear, reducing foot fatigue with round toe design offers a comfortable fit while maintaining a chic, feminine silhouette.

Mary Jane strap adds a vintage charm while ensuring a secure fit with versatile style that is suitable for both office wear and casual outings.

Made with high-quality materials for long-lasting performance makind it a durable build.

The Mary Jane strap may feel tight or restrictive for wider feet.

Elevate your footwear collection with the SHUZ TOUCH Women Pointed Toe Block Heel Mary Janes. Crafted for the modern woman who values both style and comfort, these shoes seamlessly blend classic elegance with contemporary design. Whether you're heading to the office or a casual outing, their versatile appeal ensures you step out in confidence.

Block Heel: Provides enhanced stability and comfort, making them suitable for extended wear. Pointed Toe Design: Offers a sleek and sophisticated silhouette, elongating the appearance of the legs.

Quality Synthetic Material: Crafted from durable synthetic materials, ensuring longevity and easy maintenance.

Versatile Color Options: Available in classic shades like maroon, black, and brown, easily complementing various outfits.

Size Variability: Fit may vary slightly between different color options, so it's advisable to check size guides before purchasing.

Embrace a blend of retro charm and contemporary flair with the Street Style Store Square Toe Bows Detailed Block Heel Mary Janes. These shoes are designed to add a touch of elegance to any outfit, making them a versatile choice for various occasions. Whether you're dressing up for a special event or adding a stylish twist to your everyday wear, these Mary Janes are sure to make a statement.

Bow detailing adds a feminine and playful touch to the classic Mary Jane silhouette with Square toe design offers a modern and comfortable fit, providing ample space for the toes.

Block heels provides stability and comfort, making them suitable for extended wearwith versatile style that easily pairs with both casual and formal outfits, enhancing your overall look

Offers high-quality design at a budget-friendly price point making it affordable luxury.

Comes with limited color options that may not fulfil to all personal preferences.



From the office to after-hours, from understated elegance to standout detailing, our curated Mary Janes collection has something for every mood and moment. Each pair—whether it’s Lavie’s structured sophistication, Carlton London’s timeless comfort, SHUZ TOUCH’s modern flair, or Street Style Store’s playful charm—tells a story of style and confidence. While each style offers unique strengths, they all ensure reliable comfort and an enduring fashion statement. Don’t miss the opportunity to redefine your footwear game with these must-have Mary Janes. With up to 60% off, it's the perfect time to take stylish steps forward without stepping outside your budget.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.