Complete Guide to Women’s Juttis: Features, Styles, and Benefits

Juttis are known for their flat soles, slip-on design, and lightweight feel, which makes them comfortable for long hours of wear. Available in a variety of colors, patterns, and designs, they can complement ethnic as well as fusion outfits. Modern designs have also introduced cushioned insoles and slightly flexible soles to enhance comfort.

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

JM Looks Women Ethnic Embellished Mojaris are traditional handcrafted shoes designed for women who want to add a touch of elegance to their ethnic attire. These mojari shoes are adorned with delicate embroidery and beadwork, making them perfect for festive occasions, weddings, or cultural events. The lightweight and slip-on design ensures easy wearing, while the flat sole provides comfort for moderate walking.

Key Features:

Handcrafted Embroidery: Intricate threadwork and bead embellishments for a stylish ethnic look.

Comfortable Flat Sole: Suitable for casual wear and light walking.

Lightweight Design: Easy to slip on and carry around for all-day events.

Vibrant Colors & Patterns: Adds a festive and traditional touch to outfits.

Provides minimal arch support, which may be uncomfortable for prolonged walking.

Embellishments are delicate and may wear off if handled roughly.

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Try Me Embellished Ethnic Mojaris combine traditional design with a touch of glamour. They feature sparkling sequins and fine threadwork that make them ideal for parties, festivals, or casual ethnic wear. The soft sole and lightweight structure ensure ease of movement, while the slip-on style adds convenience. These mojari shoes are designed for women who want elegance without compromising comfort.

Key Features:

Decorative Embellishments: Sequins, beads, and embroidery give a rich, festive appeal.

Soft & Flexible Sole: Comfortable for moderate daily use.

Lightweight & Slip-On: Easy to wear without straps or buckles.

Variety of Colors: Complements different ethnic outfits.

Fit may be narrow, not suitable for wider feet.

Not very durable for outdoor use on rough or uneven surfaces.

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Retro Walk Embellished Round Toe Mojaris are crafted for women seeking traditional footwear with modern comfort. Featuring a classic round-toe design, these mojari shoes are adorned with decorative embroidery, beads, and sequins. The soft and lightweight sole makes them suitable for long hours of wear during cultural events, casual gatherings, or festive celebrations.

Key Features:

Round Toe Design: Provides a classic and elegant silhouette.

Decorative Embellishments: Beads, sequins, and threadwork for a stylish look.

Lightweight & Comfortable: Soft sole reduces strain on feet.

Versatile Use: Suitable for casual, semi-formal, or festive occasions.

Color options may be limited depending on availability.

Embellishments can loosen or get damaged if not handled carefully.

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Anouk Women Leather Embellished Mojaris are a blend of traditional artistry and modern durability. Made with genuine leather, these mojari shoes offer a long-lasting structure while maintaining ethnic charm through embroidery and embellishments. They feature a cushioned sole for added comfort and a slip-on design for convenience. Perfect for women looking for stylish, comfortable, and durable footwear for weddings, festivals, or everyday ethnic wear.

Key Features:

Genuine Leather Construction: Durable and long-lasting.

Intricate Embroidery: Adds a traditional and elegant look.

Cushioned Sole: Comfortable for extended wear.

Easy Slip-On Design: Convenient and practical for daily use.

Leather may feel stiff initially and require a break-in period.

Slightly higher price compared to synthetic mojari options.

Women’s juttis are versatile, stylish, and culturally significant footwear that blend tradition with modern fashion. Their intricate designs and comfortable structure make them suitable for both special occasions and everyday wear. Investing in a good pair of juttis allows women to enjoy footwear that is not only fashionable but also reflective of rich craftsmanship and heritage. Whether paired with sarees, lehengas, or casual outfits, juttis remain a timeless choice for elegance and comfort.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.