Flatforms, Bows & Block Heels – Mary Janes for Every Mood During Myntra End of Reason Sale

Step into sophistication with our Mary Janes Collection for Women, where vintage charm meets modern comfort. These iconic shoes are making a stylish comeback in fresh, contemporary designs perfect for every age and occasion. From colourblocked flatforms by Street Style Store to bow-detailed block heels by Shoetopia and timeless low-heel styles from MAX, there's a pair for every personality and need. Whether you're dressing up for brunch, heading to work, or adding flair to your daily wear, Mary Janes deliver all-day style and support. Shop now during the Myntra End of Reason Sale and enjoy up to 60% off in our exclusive seasonal event.

Elevate your footwear collection with the Street Style Store Women Colourblocked PU Regular Flatform Mary Janes. These shoes seamlessly blend classic Mary Jane charm with a contemporary twist, featuring a bold colourblocked design and a comfortable flatform sole. Ideal for adding a touch of retro flair to your modern wardrobe, they offer both style and comfort for everyday wear.

Key Features

Used colourblocked design that combines contrasting colours to create a striking visual appeal.

Provides added height without compromising on comfort, making them suitable for extended wear also Mary Jane strap that features a classic strap with buckle fastening, offering a secure fit.

Versatile Style: Easily pairs with various outfits, from casual jeans to chic dresses.

Made with PU material may not be as breathable as genuine leather, possibly affecting comfort during long use.

Add a touch of playful elegance to your footwear collection with the Shoetopia Women Block Bows Heels Mary Janes. These shoes seamlessly blend classic Mary Jane charm with contemporary design elements, featuring bold bow detailing and a comfortable block heel. Ideal for both casual outings and semi-formal events, they offer a versatile style that complements various outfits.

Key Features

The bow detailing adds a feminine and chic touch to the classic Mary Jane silhouette and with block heels it provides stability and comfort, making them suitable for long wear.

A versatile style that can be easily paired with dresses, skirts, and trousers, enhancing your overall look and an adjustable strap features a buckle closure that allows for a secure and customized fit.

Made with high quality material from durable materials, ensuring longevity and easy maintenance.

Certain sizes may be out of stock, limiting options for some customers.

Discover the timeless charm of Mary Janes at MAX Fashion, where classic design meets contemporary comfort. These shoes feature a rounded toe, a single strap across the instep, and a low block heel, offering both elegance and practicality. Ideal for daily wear, they effortlessly complement both casual and semi-formal outfits.

Key Features

Classic Mary Jane Design: Rounded toe and single strap for a traditional look and Low Block Heel: Provides stability and comfort for all-day wear.

Pairs well with dresses, skirts, and trousers making it a perfect versatile styling item

Crafted from durable materials ensuring longevity and easy closure features a buckle or Velcro strap for secure fit.

Limited Color Options: May not cater to all personal preferences.

Elevate your style quotient with the Try Me Women Party Block Mary Janes, a perfect blend of vintage charm and contemporary flair. Designed to add a touch of sophistication to your ensemble, these shoes feature a sturdy block heel, ensuring comfort without compromising on style. Whether you're attending a formal event, a casual gathering, or a festive celebration, these Mary Janes are versatile enough to complement various outfits, from dresses to trousers. Their timeless design makes them a staple in every woman's wardrobe.

Key Features

A classic Mary Jane design with rounded toe with a single strap, offering a timeless look with a block heel it provides stability and comfort, suitable for long day wear.

Pairs effortlessly with dresses, skirts, and trousers making it a perfect versatile heels.

Features a buckle or Velcro strap for a secure fit.Crafted from durable materials ensuring longevity.

Size availability may cause an issue as certain sizes may be out of stock, limiting options for some customers.

Our curated Mary Janes lineup brings together the best of style, versatility, and comfort—ideal for today’s fashion-forward woman. Whether you love the playful contrast of Street Style Store’s colourblocked flatforms, the girlish charm of Shoetopia’s bow heels, or the everyday elegance of MAX’s low block heel staples, there's something in this collection for everyone. Plus, with the unbeatable discounts of up to 60% off, now is the perfect time to update your wardrobe. Embrace the balance of retro grace and modern function with Mary Janes that will carry you stylishly through every step.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.