Flats in Focus: Best Buys from Myntra’s End of Reason Sale!

Step into comfort and effortless elegance with this curated selection of women’s flats from top brands like Max, DressBerry, Try Me, and Mast & Harbour—now available at unbeatable prices during the Myntra End of Reason Sale. From classic ballerinas with bows to sleek pointed-toe mules, these styles blend fashion and function effortlessly. Whether you're dressing for brunch, the office, or a casual day out, these flats offer versatile styling with all-day wearability. With major discounts and fresh designs, it's the perfect time to upgrade your footwear collection. Don’t miss these limited-time deals on your favorite fashion-forward picks!

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Max Women Ballerinas with Bows Flats combine classic elegance with everyday comfort. These flats feature a charming bow detail that adds a feminine touch to a timeless design. Crafted with soft, durable materials, they offer lightweight comfort and flexibility, making them perfect for both casual outings and semi-formal occasions. Whether paired with dresses, skirts, or jeans, these ballerinas provide a stylish yet practical footwear option for women on the go.

Key Features

Chic Bow Accent: The delicate bow detail enhances the feminine and elegant appeal of these flats.

Durable Materials: Made with quality fabric and sole materials to ensure longevity and everyday wear resistance.

Versatile Style: Neutral tones and classic design make these ballerinas easy to pair with a wide range of outfits.

Limited Arch Support: These flats may lack sufficient arch support for those needing extra foot cushioning or orthopedic comfort.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

The DressBerry Women Embellished Ballerinas with Bows Flats offer a perfect blend of style and comfort. Featuring elegant embellishments alongside a delicate bow, these flats elevate any outfit with a subtle sparkle and feminine charm. Crafted from quality materials with cushioned soles, they provide comfort for long hours while adding a touch of glamour. Ideal for casual wear or special occasions, these ballerinas complement dresses, skirts, and jeans effortlessly.

Key Features

Chic Bow Detail: The dainty bow enhances the overall feminine and stylish look of the footwear.

Comfortable Cushioning: Soft insoles offer comfortable support, suitable for extended wear throughout the day.

Durable Build: Made with sturdy materials to ensure durability and maintain shape even with frequent use.

Limited Breathability: Due to embellishments and material choice, these flats might not offer optimal ventilation, which could cause discomfort during prolonged wear in hot weather.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

The Try Me Pointed Toe Mules Flats are a sleek and modern addition to any footwear collection. With their sharp pointed toe and open-back mule design, these flats offer the perfect balance between comfort and sophistication. Designed for effortless slip-on wear, they are ideal for busy mornings, casual brunches, or even semi-formal office settings. Whether paired with trousers, dresses, or jeans, these mules elevate your outfit with minimal effort.

Key Features

Stylish Pointed Toe :The pointed front creates a chic and elongated silhouette, perfect for adding a refined edge to your look.

Easy Slip-On Mule Design :The open-back design ensures convenience and quick wear, ideal for daily errands or casual outings.

Flat Heel Comfort :Designed with a low-profile sole for comfort without compromising on style, perfect for all-day wear.

Limited Foot Support :While fashionable, the flat sole and lack of arch support may not be ideal for extended walking or those needing orthopedic comfort.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

The Mast & Harbour Bow Embellished Square Toe Ballerinas bring a refreshing twist to a timeless classic. Featuring a trendy square toe and a charming bow embellishment, these flats are designed for modern women who value both style and comfort. The sleek silhouette and subtle elegance make them ideal for daily wear, casual outings, or even office looks. Crafted with care and attention to detail, these ballerinas are an effortless way to elevate your everyday footwear game.

Key Features

Stylish Square Toe Design :The modern square toe shape adds a contemporary flair while offering more room for a comfortable fit.

Delicate Bow Embellishment :A pretty bow on the vamp adds a touch of femininity and polish, making these flats feel more dressed up.

Cushioned Insole :Soft padding inside ensures lasting comfort, even during extended wear.

Not Ideal for Wet Weather :The material may not be water-resistant, making these shoes less suitable for rainy or damp conditions.

Flats are the unsung heroes of everyday style, and this lineup proves it. Whether it’s the timeless charm of Max’s ballerinas, DressBerry’s embellished details, Try Me’s pointed mules, or Mast & Harbour’s contemporary flair, there’s a pair that matches your mood and moment. While some styles may trade off arch support or water resistance, their fashion appeal is unmatched. And with the Myntra End of Reason Sale in full swing, you can grab these stylish essentials at prices too good to ignore. Step up your style game—comfortably, affordably, and fashionably—before the best deals are gone!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.