Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Starts 23rd September: 4 Stylish Women’s Flats

The Big Billion Days 2025 at Flipkart is finally upon us, starting on 23rd September, and black members will have early access for 24 hours. This highly anticipated festive shopping festival offers inexplicable bargain deals on fashion and electronics, among others. It is time to renew your shoe line. Flats worn by women are also a wardrobe necessity, as they are comfortable and effortless to put on, and the grand sale offered by Flipkart only makes them even cheaper. There are four big pairs that you must not miss in this season.

Image source- Flipkart.com



It is a simple yet stylish women's flats called the Zadzed Women's Flats. Made to match both ethnic and western clothes, the flats offer convenience and versatility at the same time. These flats are suitable for all events, whether they are family, casual, or office events.

Key Features:

Sleek and stylish finish

Lightweight and easy to carry

Comfortable sole with decent grip

Matches both traditional and modern looks

Not ideal for extended walking or rough use.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Bambam Women Flats in a trademark style are designed to suit women who wear the perennial fashion. They are well finished, and they match well with office attire, dresses, and jeans. They are fashionable and affordable enough to offer the perfect blend of comfort and class in everyday life.

Key Features:

Classic, timeless design

Soft sole for daily comfort

Works for both formal and casual wear

Affordable and practical

Requires careful handling to maintain shine and texture.

Image source- Flipkart.com



This is a trendy variant of Bambam Women’s Flats that is targeted at the trendy ladies who want to make a fashion statement. These flats have a fresh appearance, and they add fashion to everyday shoes. They are best worn with jeans, skirts, or palazzos.

Key Features:

Trendy and modern style

Lightweight and comfortable

Friendly on the budget

Suitable for everyday wear

Limited availability of color options.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Gerief Women's Flats are made with comfort without having to sacrifice style. These flats are made in a way that seems to fit the day-to-day use and remain fashionable at the same time. Their minimalistic style can be worn with ethnic attire, casual denim, or daily dresses.

Key Features:

Soft and comfortable sole

Minimal yet versatile design

Perfect for daily casual use

Great value for money

It may not be highly durable under heavy or rough use.

The last chance to be smart and stylish when shopping is the Big Billion Days 2025 of Flipkart. A combination of affordability, design, and comfort is a winning formula with Zadzed, Bambam, and Gerief flats. Every couple has something special, it could be a stylish appearance, a vintage design, or a comfortable daily outfit. The sale starts on 23rd September, and early entry to Plus and Black members, and henceforth, should not wait until stocks are out. This Christmas, goin stylee, feel comfortable, and save big with the exciting collection of women's flats in Flipkart. Bling your wardrobe with the best pair at the best price.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.