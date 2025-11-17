FWD Hauliday Fest Sale:Heels to Elevate Your Festive Look

It’s time to sparkle and steal the spotlight! With the FWD Hauliday Fest Sale in full swing, now’s your chance to upgrade your festive shoe collection. Whether you adore glittering wedges, chic block heels, or elegant mules, these top picks promise comfort and confidence in every step. Let’s explore the trendiest heels from Mochi, Anouk, Shezone, and Try Me perfect for weddings, parties, and every dazzling holiday moment!

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Mochi Embellished Criss-Cross Wedge Heels offer a festive chic with their glimmering straps and super-comfortable wedge bottom designed for long celebrations, and they ensure you get both style and stability whether you are at a party, reception, or night. These wedges will make it easy to walk in heels so you can look fabulous and feel airy all day long.

Key Features:

Stylish criss-cross design.

Comfortable wedge heel for all day wear.

Slip-on design for convenience.

Versatile enough for ethnic and western looks.

Not appropriate for formal office attire.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Anouk Ethnic Embellished One-Toe Block Heels are all about tradition meeting trend. With detailed bead work and a sturdy block heel with platform bottom, these heels can easily be worn with festive sarees and lehengas. If you have the intention to look ethnic yet modern, then Anouk's pair will let your feet speak for every festive event.

Key Features:

Stunning ethnic look.

Comfortable block heel for balance.

Unique design.

Perfect complement for festive and wedding looks.

Not usable for casual daywear.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Both elegant yet effortless, the Shezone Embellished Wedge Heels allow you to add some modern sparkle to festive footwear. Thanks to their cushioned sole and glittery aesthetic, the pairs can offer some comfort and glamour perfect for long events and festive nights so you can shine.

Key Features:

Glittery upper design.

Soft cushioning for extra comfort.

Lightweight wedge for extended wear.

Can be versatile for ethnic and Indo-western wear.

Can be slightly narrow if you have a broader foot.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Try Me Party Block Mules Heel Sandal is your go-to instant glam piece. With its open yet sleek design and strong block heel, it is both modern and versatile. Whether with dresses or trousers, having a heel brings a graceful look.Great for parties and gatherings, this pair ensures you are effortlessly polished.

Key Features:

Modern style.

Slip-on convenience with block styling.

Great for parties and festive events.

Provides height and stability.

Tend to have limited grip on smooth surfaces.

This festive season, let your feet make the first impression! Each of these four heels from Mochi’s elegant wedges to Anouk’s ethnic beauty, Shezone’s sparkly charm, and Try Me’s party-perfect mules combines comfort, craftsmanship, and festive look. Don’t miss the chance to grab them during the FWD Hauliday Fest Sale, where your dream heels come at dream prices. Whether it’s dancing the night away or stepping into family gatherings, walk tall, shine bright, and celebrate the season in style. After all, the best heels don’t just elevate your height they elevate your confidence!

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.