Gorgeous Heels to Elevate Your Ethnic & Party Look This Festive Season!

Diwali has arrived, and the majestic Myntra Diwali Sale has also arrived! What a perfect reason to dress up from head to toe. Whether you are prepping for a festive house party or a big fat Indian wedding, your outfit is only complete when you have the right heels. From classy kitten heels to these traditional platforms and chic slim heels we found you 4 pairs to elevate your look. Step in now the heels you just have to have are all on crazy sales!

Image Source- Myntra.com



Add some shine to your ethnic attire with these chic open-toe kitten heels from Mochi. Featuring understated stones and a classic low heel, these heels perfectly combine comfort and style for long celebratory nights. They are appropriate for sarees, lehengas or Anarkalis your Diwali outfit just got a significant improvement!

Key Features:

A fashionable open-toe style.

Gives comfort.

Suitable for both ethnic and Indo-western styles.

Cushioned footbed for easy wearing.

Kitten heels may not add enough height for all preferences.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Step into glamorous looks in toe slim heels The White Pole. Detailed work and a streamlined style make these heels the perfect choice for an evening party, reception or Diwali-style dinner. These heels are a glamorous addition to holiday looks that add luxury and style. You are certain to have all eyes on you.

Key Features:

High slim heel for daring look.

Closed pointed toe style.

Pairs well with gowns, sarees, and festive looks.

Lightweight and sleek.

Slim heels do not feel stable on uneven outdoor surfaces.

Image Source- Myntra.com



These platform heels by House of Pataudi have the look of classic elegance with an infusion of formality for your inner ethnic diva. The mauve and gold combination is regal without being stuffy, while the platform base lends additional comfort and ease. These would be perfect for any long wedding function, Diwali pujas, or just a traditional day where elegance is required.

Key Features:

Gorgeous ethnic design.

Platform heel provides comfort and height.

Ethnic style straps for festive elegance.

Perfect for sarees, suits, or lehengas.

The platform design may be too bulky for those who appreciate minimalism.

Image Source- Myntra.com



These Iconics block heels are straight-forward, sturdy, and quite stylish. The block heel makes them everyday heroes for your festive wardrobe. They are simple design, these will fit with both casual wear, as well as some ethnic wear. Perfect for family gatherings or festive shopping! These heels won't let you sacrifice style for comfort!

Key Features:

Classic block heel for improved balance.

Simple, sleek and minimalist look.

Comfortable for long wear.

Great for regular festival wearing.

It may feel too simple for standout appearances or events.

Whether you prefer slim heels to provide glamour through the comforting chick of their platforms, or if you are looking for block heels that have the practicality for family and social gatherings, you know there is a perfect shoe in waiting for you. So not only step out for Diwali with comfort in every step you take, but bring sophistication and grace to every staircase you will walk up. This curated collection of heels are not just footwear .So be smart about your selections, and your shining personality as you walk into every celebration like you aced it!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article