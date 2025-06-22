Men’s Sports Shoes Grab Now at Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025)

Gear up to run, train, and conquer the day with the best sports shoes for men—available at unbeatable prices during the Myntra Big Brands Bash (18th–22nd June 2025). This limited-time event is your chance to score top brands and latest styles without burning a hole in your pocket. Whether you're hitting the gym or walking in style, there's a perfect pair waiting for you. Grab these incredible deals now and step into comfort, performance, and style like never before.

Designed for performance and energy return, the Puma CyclonitePro running shoes are built to support long distances with style. The breathable upper mesh keeps feet cool while the lightweight sole enhances stride efficiency. Ideal for both serious runners and casual enthusiasts who need support during intense training or long jogs.

Key features:

Mesh upper promotes airflow and reduces sweat buildup even in humid conditions

Cushioned midsole offers responsive energy return and arch support

Durable rubber outsole provides excellent grip on roads and tracks

Streamlined silhouette gives a sharp, sporty look that elevates gym outfits

May feel snug for wide feet; consider sizing up for better comfort

Skechers brings comfort and reliability with the Go Run Consistent model, ideal for low-impact runs or everyday wear. Non-marking soles make them indoor-friendly, and the shock-absorbing midsole keeps your feet fatigue-free longer. Designed for individuals who prioritize joint support and comfort during workouts.

Key features:

Non-marking outsole suitable for gyms and indoor tracks with polished surfaces

Padded collar and tongue enhance ankle comfort during extended use

Ultra Go cushioning absorbs shock effectively during impact and jump landings

Versatile enough for both walking and running sessions at moderate speeds

Might lack ventilation in hotter climates or long summer runs

The Mile On shoes by Puma offer balanced cushioning and traction in a stylish grey tone that pairs effortlessly with any workout gear. Whether it’s treadmill time or a jog in the park, these shoes keep you light on your feet with comfort that doesn’t compromise on durability.

Key features:

Softfoam sockliner adds plush underfoot comfort throughout training

EVA midsole ensures a smooth heel-to-toe transition across surfaces

Sleek design complements gym and casual outfits effortlessly

Laced closure for a secure and adjustable fit during workouts

Not suited for off-road or trail use with uneven terrain

Adidas presents the Enry Flux shoes with a flexible sole and breathable textile upper, perfect for daily training. The lightweight build ensures natural foot movement while providing dependable traction and responsiveness, making them ideal for varied routines and high-mobility sessions.

Key features:

Textile mesh upper increases breathability and reduces sweat even during HIIT

Flexible sole supports dynamic movement and agility with ease

Lightweight cushioning keeps steps smooth and energetic on long jogs

Three-stripe design adds signature Adidas flair to your athletic outfit

Lacks heavy-duty arch support for flat-footed runners or pronation issues

