Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted At Navratri Dandiya Event In Goregaon

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old youth was brutally assaulted during a Navratri Dandiya event at NESCO Compound in Goregaon, Mumbai, on Wednesday night.

The victim, identified as Jenil Barbaya, was allegedly thrashed by a group of participants after a dispute broke out while playing Dandiya.

According to the victim’s father, Rupesh Barbaya, the altercation began when one of the miscreants hit Jenil during the dance, and upon questioning, the group attacked him, causing multiple head injuries.

Jenil was rushed to Tunga Hospital in Malad West, where he was admitted to the ICU in an unconscious state. Doctors later confirmed that he is now conscious and out of danger.

Police took three youths into custody in connection with the incident. However, reports suggest the culprits managed to escape from the police van.

Due to rains affecting Navratri celebrations at open venues across the city, the covered NESCO venue had witnessed an unusually large turnout on the day of the incident.

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh: Two Children Electrocuted At Durga Puja Pandal In Jabalpur