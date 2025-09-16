Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2025: 4 Stylish Block Heels

Fashionistas, get set! The Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale is a repeat event that will run between 20th September and 5th October with groundbreaking deals on footwear, fashion, and so on. It is now your golden opportunity to fill your shoe wardrobe with the new block heels, which are not only fashionable, comfortable, and multi-purpose, but they will not leave a hole in your pocket. Whether you are going out during the evening, to the office, and need something trendy, or something trendy every day, these well-selected ones will always keep your step trendy and will not hurt your wallet.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Shoetopia adds style-savvy panache to everyday dressing with these green and cream color-blocked block pumps. The buckle feature is show-stopping and gives the item a sleek conclusion, which is perfect to wear in the office and at brunch.

Key Features:

Colourblocked cream & green design

Stylish buckle detailing

Slip-on block heel comfort

Wear for special occasions and daily wear

May be stiff the first few times through.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

And if you just can't get your fill of a splash of color, Elle's purple and peach printed block heels are a hit to add to your closet. These heels will be a fashion statement, suitable for night outings, parties during the holidays, dinners, or any other occasion, with the graphic print.

Key Features:

Purple and peach print

Block heel for support and comfort

Glamorous party and festive event wear option

Lightweight construction for ease of movement

Prints would not be suitable for minimalists who love simplicity.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

These red crisscross strap pumps keep traffic at a halt with Forever 21. On the one hand, they are edgy, elegant, and timeless, providing any outfit with a blazing touch, no matter whether it is a dress, a skirt, or jeans.

Key Features:

Glamorous, bold red colour to turn heads

Crisscross strap for added attraction

Comfortable block heel height

Ideal for evening and party outfits

Red might restrict compatibility with plain clothing.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

DressBerry peach open-toe block heels are versatile, stylish, and soft and sophisticated, without much ado. A peach color is very well suited with a party dress, work attire, as well as a jeans outfit, and an open-toe makes them airy, trendy, and stylish.

Key Features:

Soft peach color for day-and-night styling

Open toe for fashion-forward styling

Comfort block heel for everyday wear

Light to wear and easy

It is not winter coverage.

This Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2025 is your moment to walk into the festive season confidently in the trendiest block heels. Although the color-blocked pumps of Shoetopia look like brightly coloured strings of shoes and the prints of Elle seem to be the offbeat, Forever 21, with its burning red pumps, and DressBerr, with its elegant peach heels, are exactly what any woman would want. These options combine fashion and comfort, which means that you can be fashionable without losing comfort. Never miss a step, place your order for your favorite pair before it is too late. Due to this season, all actions must be directed at the confidence level, style, and irresistible propositions that Myntra proposes at your doorstep. Shop now and show off your festival wear.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.