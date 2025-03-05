Do you wish to add a dash of old-world elegance to your style? Myntra Birthday Blast Sale is now extended from 1st March to 11th March, and you can shop for amazing prices on men's ethnic mojaris. Do you have a wedding, festival, or even just desire a few ethnic shoes in your collection? We've picked the most appropriate and popularly rated mojaris for you.

1. Aristitch Men Brown Solid Mojaris

To have the best and the ultimate pair of mojaris which is traditional but not fixed in one design, try Aristitch Men Brown Solid Mojaris. The plain brown gives an ageles look that could go well with any ethnic clothing.

Key Features:

Material: Synthetic leather upper that provides a glossy and smooth finish.

Toe Shape: Round toe that is easy to wear and in classic design.

Slip-On Design: Easy to slip on and off without hassle.

Cushioned Footbed: Provides extra comfort for longer wear.

Rubber Sole: Provides durability and grip on various surfaces.

Wide Fit: Suitable for those requiring extra foot space.

Note: Synthetic leather is less breathable than leather, therefore less comfortable to wear for long periods.

2. House of Pataudi Men Casual Slip-On Mojaris

For those who want to look royal and flashy, the House of Pataudi Men Casual Slip-On Mojaris is an elegant option. The white and red combination gives a glossy look, perfect for ceremonial use.

Key Features:

Material: Faux leather upper gives a high-quality look.

Toe Shape: Round toe for comfort and spacious area.

Lightweight Technology: Makes it easy to move around throughout the day.

Slip-On Closure: Convenient wear without having to sacrifice on style.

Cushioned Footbed: To keep your foot comfortable and well-supported.

TPR Sole: Gives more traction and durability.

Warranty: 3-month manufacturer guarantee.

Note: Faux leather is slow to obtain a rich patina, as does the original leather materials.

3. DESI COLOUR Men Woven Design Mojaris

For those who prefer mojaris that are detailed and complex, DESI COLOUR Men Woven Design Mojaris is the perfect option. The woven pattern and gold coating provide a push to its vintage appearance.

Key Features:

Material: Synthetic upper with complex woven pattern for regal appearance.

Toe Shape: Pointed toe, which is more elegant and streamlined in style.

Slip-On Design: Provides wear convenience.

Cushioned Footbed: Offers ultimate comfort for long wear.

Ethnic Embellishment: Ideal for wedding and festival wear.

Regular Fit: Loose-fitted but not tight.

Note: Pointed toe pattern might be narrow, particularly for those with wide feet.

4. San Frissco Men Velvet Mojaris

For all those velvet lovers out there, the San Frissco Men Velvet Mojaris are the best option. The beige mojaris give your ethnic outfit a royal accent.

Key Features:

Material: Velvet upper for a premium and stylish appearance.

Toe Shape: Round toe for comfortable wear.

Slip-On Style: Easy and convenient wear.

Cushioned Insole: Offers additional comfort for long events.

TPR Sole: Offers excellent endurance and anti-slip property.

Timeless Elegance: Ideal for sherwanis, kurta-pajamas, and Indo-western wear.

Note: Velvet fabric requires special care to avoid the accumulation of dust particles and stains.

With Myntra's Birthday Blast Sale from March 1 to March 11, the time has come to purchase trendy men's mojaris of superior quality at unmatched rates. Don't let this great sale go. Update your ethnic footwear collection now!

