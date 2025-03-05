Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: Trendy Ethnic Mojaris for Women

Want to bring a touch of elegance and heritage to your wardrobe? The Myntra Birthday Blast Sale is live from March 1 to March 11 with sale discounts on ethnic mojaris. These mojaris are the perfect blend of style and heritage, ideal for festivals, weddings, and everyday ethnic wear. Let us introduce the finest mojaris with unmatched prices in this sale.

1. House of Pataudi Leather Embellished Ethnic Mojaris

To give your ethnic wear a royal ethnic touch, the House of Pataudi Leather Embellished Mojaris is the finest option. Crafted from premium leather with exquisite embellishments, these mojaris add a touch of luxury to your ethnic wear.

Key Features:

Material: 100% Leather for long-lasting durability and top-class texture.

Cushioned Footbed: For ultimate comfort all day.

Embellished Design: Best suited for party and ethnic wear.

Slip-On Style: Convenient to slip on and off.

Textured Outsole: Provides stability and hard grip.

Comes with a Shoe Bag: Prevents scratches on the mojaris.

Needs Gentle Care: It requires conditioning often to keep it shiny.

2. Sangria Women Embellished Ethnic Mojaris

If you want to add some color, then Sangria Women Embellished Ethnic Mojaris Yellow is ideal. The mojaris of synthetic material are nicely embellished and proportionally designed for parties to dresses.

Key Features:

Synthetic Upper: Provides light and airy feel.

Square Toes: Provides a fashionable look to classic shoes.

Leather Outsole: Provides durability and long life.

Padded Footbed: Provides extra comfort for extended usage.

Slip-On Closure: Easy to slip on and off.

Not Rain-Weather Friendly: The synthetic material won't hold up in water.

3. DESI COLOUR Women Gold-Toned Embellished Leather Ethnic Mojaris Flats

Gold-toned ethnic wear enthusiasts will be smitten with these DESI COLOUR Mojaris. These mojaris sport a traditional yet modern appearance with their gold ornamentations.

Key Features:

Synthetic Upper: Stylish and light.

Square Toe Shape: Provides a timeless and sophisticated look.

Cushioned Footbed: Provides additional comfort for everyday wear.

Textured & Patterned Outsole: Provides greater traction and stability.

Flexible Fit: Conforms to the shape of your foot with wear.

Note: The material will be a bit stiff at first.

4. Anouk Women Embellished Leather Ballerinas

For ethnic and fashion-designed mojaris and ballerinas, the Anouk Women Embellished Leather Ballerinas can be opted for. With the silver finish, it can also be paired with party wear or ethnic dresses.

Key Features:

Leather Upper: Quality and long-lasting upper material.

Square Toe Shape: Fashionable and intelligent design.

Cushioned Footbed: Supports and comforts the foot.

Textured Outsole: Gives a better grip and traction.

Versatile: Can be utilized for ethnic and party wear.

Silver Tone: Needs a little extra special attention when stored and taken care of.

Myntra Birthday Blast Sale is the ideal time to update your ethnic shoe collection with a brand new makeover. Here's a quick rundown to make your decision simple: Shop now! Shop your favorite mojaris with ethnic look and feel at ease until the offer ends on March 11.

