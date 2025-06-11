Myntra End of Reason Sale: Slide Into Summer’s Best Footwear!

Step into summer with the Flipflops & Sandals Edit, live during the Myntra End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June. Featuring the best from PUMA, Big Fox, SHUZ TOUCH, and Mast & Harbour, this collection blends comfort, durability, and style for your easygoing days. Whether you're out on a casual stroll or relaxing at home, these clogs, wedges, and sandals offer breathable designs, cushioned footbeds, and water-resistant features. Refresh your footwear collection with stylish, all-day comfort — all at exclusive sale prices, only on Myntra during this special sale event.

The PUMA Shibui Men's Clogs are designed to offer a blend of comfort, durability, and style, making them suitable for various casual settings. Whether you're heading to the beach, lounging at home, or running errands, these clogs provide a practical and fashionable footwear option. With their water-resistant build and ergonomic design, they cater to individuals seeking both functionality and aesthetics in their everyday wear.

Key Features

Adjustable Velcro Closure: An adjustable Velcro strap allows for a customizable fit, enhancing comfort and support.

Textured Footbed: The textured footbed provides added comfort, reducing foot fatigue during prolonged wear.

Superior Grip Outsole: Equipped with bottom grooves, the outsole offers superior grip, ensuring stability on various surfaces.

Limited Arch Support: Some users have reported that the clogs may lack sufficient arch support, which could affect comfort during extended periods of walking or standing.

The Big Fox Men Suede Comfort Sandals are designed to offer a blend of comfort, durability, and style, making them suitable for various casual settings. Whether you're heading to the beach, lounging at home, or running errands, these sandals provide a practical and fashionable footwear option. With their water-resistant build and ergonomic design, they cater to individuals seeking both functionality and aesthetics in their everyday wear.

Key Features

Water-Resistant Design: Crafted with synthetic materials, these sandals are designed to withstand moisture, making them ideal for wet environments.

Textured Footbed: The textured footbed provides added comfort, reducing foot fatigue during prolonged wear.

Superior Grip Outsole: Equipped with bottom grooves, the outsole offers superior grip, ensuring stability on various surfaces.

Limited Arch Support: Some users have reported that the sandals may lack sufficient arch support, which could affect comfort during extended periods of walking or standing.

The SHUZ TOUCH Women High-Top Wedge Sandals are designed to offer a blend of comfort, durability, and style, making them suitable for various casual settings. Whether you're heading to the beach, lounging at home, or running errands, these sandals provide a practical and fashionable footwear option. With their water-resistant build and ergonomic design, they cater to individuals seeking both functionality and aesthetics in their everyday wear.

Key Features

Adjustable Velcro Closure: An adjustable Velcro strap allows for a customizable fit, enhancing comfort and support.

Textured Footbed: The textured footbed provides added comfort, reducing foot fatigue during prolonged wear.

Superior Grip Outsole: Equipped with bottom grooves, the outsole offers superior grip, ensuring stability on various surfaces.

Limited Arch Support: Some users have reported that the sandals may lack sufficient arch support, which could affect comfort during extended periods of walking or standing.

The Mast & Harbour Women Suede Comfort Sandals are designed to offer a blend of comfort, durability, and style, making them suitable for various casual settings. Whether you're heading to the beach, lounging at home, or running errands, these sandals provide a practical and fashionable footwear option. With their water-resistant build and ergonomic design, they cater to individuals seeking both functionality and aesthetics in their everyday wear.

Key Features

Water-Resistant Design: Crafted with synthetic materials, these sandals are designed to withstand moisture, making them ideal for wet environments.

Molded EVA Construction: The sandals feature a molded injected EVA construction, ensuring a comfortable fit and lightweight feel.

Adjustable Velcro Closure: An adjustable Velcro strap allows for a customizable fit, enhancing comfort and support.

Limited Arch Support: Some users have reported that the sandals may lack sufficient arch support, which could affect comfort during extended periods of walking or standing.

Don’t miss out on the chance to refresh your shoe rack with the Flipflops & Sandals Edit, available exclusively during the Myntra End of Reason Sale until 12th June. Whether it’s the practical PUMA Shibui Clogs, the reliable Big Fox Comfort Sandals, or the chic SHUZ TOUCH Wedges and Mast & Harbour Suede Sandals, this collection ensures you stay comfortable and stylish wherever you go. Perfect for sunny days and relaxed vibes, these versatile sandals bring effortless fashion and support to your everyday routine. Shop now before the sale ends — only on Myntra.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.