Shop Crocs under ₹500 at Flipkart June Epic Sale (12–18 June 2025)

Step into comfort and convenience with Crocs under ₹500 during the Flipkart June Epic Sale from 12 to 18 June 2025. Known for their lightweight, breathable design, Crocs are a go-to for casual and practical wear. Whether you’re lounging at home or heading out, these shoes offer a balance of function and fun. Flipkart makes it easy to grab your favorite pair at an incredible price during this limited-time event.

Grey casual sandals built for everyday wear, blending ease and utility with a comfortable fit for long hours. Perfect for relaxed outdoor activities, errands, or casual outings where comfort matters more than formality.

Adjustable velcro strap ensures a snug, secure fit for all-day use

Textured footbed offers light cushioning and slip resistance for everyday comfort

Durable outsole with good grip for walking on varied flat terrains

Neutral grey tone makes it easy to pair with most casual outfits

Less suited for formal wear or activities involving prolonged walking

Black clogs designed for effortless slip-on comfort, ideal for relaxed home wear or short strolls. These lightweight sandals offer breathable support with a molded structure that keeps your feet at ease.

Ventilated upper keeps feet cool and reduces sweat during extended wear

Moulded design provides basic arch support and stability

Easy to clean and quick to dry for versatile daily use

Slip-on style with back strap ensures a convenient and secure fit

Minimal impact protection makes them less suitable for rugged outdoor surfaces

Vibrant multicolor clogs that deliver fun styling with reliable comfort, perfect for lounging or quick step-outs. These clogs combine lightweight build and vivid design to elevate laid-back footwear.

Colorful finish adds a playful touch to otherwise basic clogs

Flexible sole gives comfort for everyday indoor or casual outdoor use

Slip-on construction for ease of use and minimal fuss

Synthetic material resists stains and is easy to maintain

Design might not appeal to those preferring subtle or classic styles

Off-white sandals with a clean, casual profile made for day-to-day use with breathable comfort and easy movement. A practical pick for those wanting simple, airy footwear for informal occasions.

Structured sole offers grip and shock absorption for everyday support

Adjustable strap closure helps in achieving a customised fit

Synthetic upper stays durable through frequent use

Open toe design allows ventilation in warm weather

Off-white color may get visibly dusty with outdoor wear

Flipkart’s June Epic Sale from 12 to 18 June 2025 is your best chance to grab stylish Crocs under ₹500. These affordable options offer long-lasting comfort and water-friendly functionality—perfect for daily wear or travel. With a wide selection of colors and sizes available, you’ll easily find a pair that fits your needs and personality. Take advantage of this exciting sale on Flipkart and elevate your everyday footwear game.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.